WATERTOWN — Samaritan Medical Center cut the ribbon to a brand new state of the art ear, nose and throat facility on the third floor of the Medical Office Building Friday.

Renovations for the new center cost $3.4 million.
Renovations for the new center cost $3.4 million.
WATERTOWN — Samaritan Medical Center cut the ribbon to a brand new state of the art ear, nose and throat facility on the third floor of the Medical Office Building Friday.
Renovations for the new center cost $3.4 million.
The new facility will allow doctors to see patients in a timely, more efficient manner.
“This is truly an exciting day for us,” said Tom Carman, president and chief executive officer.
The nurses station is one that received a major upgrade.
The old station was about four feet wide, the new one is more of an actual room, with a lot more space.
Art throughout the new center shows different photos of notable north country landmarks, including one in the entrance area of the Thousand Island Bridge.
Mr. Carman said the size of the new facility surprised him.
The old ear, nose, and throat center is located beneath the new one, and was about 3,800 square feet. The new center is nearly 7,300 square feet.
“It truly is a nice change from where the group has been,” Mr. Carman said.
Dr. David Gordon of Samaritan Medical Center said Samaritan is seeing nearly 10,000 patients a year.
“That’s a big investment in our community,” he said. “Samaritan has recognized that and recognized that this is part of our future and that we’re growing and we’ll continue to grow and with this beautiful new facility we can do just that.”
He said the facility will allow them to give patients the best possible care that they could receive.
Dr. Tony Chuang, chief of the ENT service at Samaritan Medical Center, said he is happy to see the services get the upgrades.
“I’m very excited to see that we will be able to provide more services to our community,” he said. “With our new facility, our ability to achieve that will be much much more easily done locally.”
Dr. Gordon said they quickly outgrew the facility on the second floor.
“We’re pretty excited to be up here in this beautiful new facility which will allow us to continue to deliver the best possible care for the patients,” he said.
Fiber optic equipment, microscopic equipment, space to adequately see family, and more exam rooms are just some of the upgrades seen to the new facility.
Dr. Gordon said Watertown may be able to bring in more physicians once they see the facility as nice as this one.
“It will pay the community back in dividends over time,” he said.
The facility will see its first patients on Monday.
Staff Writer
