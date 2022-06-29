BEAVER FALLS — A new doctor has joined the Beaver River Health Center and is seeing patients.
According to a Lewis County Health System news release, Dr. Robert D. Semlear is a board-certified family practice physician who has previously worked in Michigan, New Hampshire and, most recently, at Syracuse Community Health Center.
He is accepting new patients. Appointments can be made by calling the health center at 315-346-6824.
