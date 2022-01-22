WATERTOWN — With the goal of building a network of members who can support each other, empowered to ultimately affect change and be a voice in the community, a new grief group, known as GRASP, has been started at Anchor Recovery Center.
GRASP, which stands for Grief Recovery After Substance Passing, is a support group for people who have been affected by loss from a substance use or related death.
“We’ve lost so many individuals over the past year to substance-related death, it’s important to be able to support those family members and friends and help them work through their process of grieving,” said Mary Castor, volunteer and member services coordinator for Anchor.
Anchor has been wanting to create the group for a long time, she said. The group officially began in December, with one participant showing up to the initial meeting. Since then, interest has grown, and at a meeting held Thursday evening, five community members came together to share their experiences. Anchor is working to get the word out, hoping that the group will continue to grow.
Anchor Recovery Center, along with other community partners, educates the community and provides Narcan training to reverse opioid related overdoses in an effort to prevent more avoidable community deaths.
“In 2021, the total deaths in our county were 30, with two current toxicology reports pending, so potentially 32 of our community members have passed away from an overdose,” Ms. Castor said. “That equates to a lot of family, friends and community members who have been affected. Substance use disorder is a medical condition which often carries a negative stigma attached to it. We want to educate the community to change that stigma.”
Sharing a personal story, Ms. Castor said she understands what it’s like to lose a loved one from a substance-related passing unexpectedly, and that it’s not just immediate family ultimately impacted by these deaths.
Another Anchor member, Family Support Specialist Cynthia Getman-Hubbard, also knows what it’s like to lose a loved one in such a way and noted that to be involved in this group, the person doesn’t necessarily have to have died of an overdose, just a substance-related death.
“I think that people need to know that there are others, people do well in settings where they don’t feel like they’re alone, and I think that’s the importance of this group is you are not alone,” she said. “When you’ve lost someone close to you, that’s the feeling.”
The group meets at 5 p.m. the first and third Thursdays of each month at 241 State St. The group is confidential and services offered through Anchor are free of charge.
For more information, visit Anchor’s Facebook page or call Anchor at 315-836-3460.
