New Journey Wellness Center reopens

SYRACUSE - Prevention Network (Onondaga Council on Alcoholism and Additions, Inc.) announced the reopening of its New Journey Wellness Center (NJWC), offering programs and services for individuals and families struggling with substance use, mental health issues, and other addictive behaviors. The New Journey Wellness Center, located at 906 Spencer St., Syracuse, also seeks to partner with the CNY community through free program consultation and offering a small, welcoming space for recovery and other wellness activities.
Beth Hurny-Fricano, Executive Director of Prevention Network, said “The New Journey Wellness Center will partner with community members and other non-profits to remove barriers, provide support, and simply help individuals and families struggling with the disease of addiction by addressing all areas of holistic wellness.”
The NJWC offers programs and services for:
· Individuals in recovery and their families centered around the US Department of Health and Human Services’ Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) eight dimensions of wellness: Emotional, spiritual, intellectual, physical, environmental, financial, occupational and social;
· Family Support Navigation services for families in Onondaga, Cayuga, Oswego, Madison and Cortland counties impacted by substance use issues;
· Information and referral services;
· Peer networking and continuing education;
· Recovery book clubs; and
· Grief support groups.
For more information, contact team leader Henry Brigham at 315-471-1359
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.