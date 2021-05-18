COPENHAGEN — After two years with no health center, the ribbon has been cut and the newly renovated Copenhagen Health Center is officially open for business.
A small opening ceremony was held at the Route 12 center Tuesday afternoon.
Julie L. Emery, FNP, who grew up in Lewis County and graduated from Beaver River Central School, embraced the opportunity to come back to the north country to practice.
Prior to her return, she was working in family practice in South Carolina after receiving her master’s degree in nursing, family nurse practitioner, from the University of South Carolina in May 2018. She was working as a registered nurse for five years prior to her advanced schooling.
“There’s just something about home and every time I’d come to visit I would just be reminded how much I love it here,” Ms. Emery said about her decision to return. “I really like the small-town community feel of this.”
The clinic is part of the Lewis County Health System that also has clinics in Harrisville, Beaver Falls and Lyons Falls.
Gerald R. Cayer, chief executive officer of the Lewis County Health System, said bringing “home” another health practitioner is an important part of the system’s story.
“We’re fortunate we have the opportunity to have somebody like FNP Julie Emery join our organization and is enthusiastic in helping us create access in the broader Copenhagen Community. So, it’s exciting,” Mr. Cayer said. “She joins a long line of women who have come back to Lewis County to serve the community by creating access to health care. Those include now retired Dr. Catherine Williams, Dr. Shirley Tuttle-Malone, Dr. Kelly Birchenough, Dr. Katie McHugh, FNP Cathy Der, FNP Corrie Schell and PA Melinda Rosner who is a graduate of Copenhagen High School.”
For Ms. Emery, it’s the depth of relationships that practitioners form with their patients in rural settings that made the prospect of coming back so compelling.
“There’s just something about small town communities that brings people together. You really get to know each other and to be able to provide support through the different seasons of people’s lives,” she said. “I absolutely love it here so it’s all been very, very good and very positive; and it’s a beautiful facility. They’ve done a great job updating it.”
According to Mr. Cayer, state Department of Health surveyors “were very complimentary” after their evaluation of the facility before issuing “the green light to open” which was “validating,” proving they were on the right path with the center.
“I think the hope is that by revitalizing and modernizing the physical structure and identifying a person that values living in Lewis County and has great enthusiasm to serve,” Mr. Cayer said. “That’s just a recipe for success in Copenhagen, so that’s very exciting.”
The transformed modular building erected in the 1960s now includes three exam rooms, a small laboratory, a doctor’s office, the nurses’ office, a break room, a larger waiting room, new sliding windows for the reception area, a new vestibule and an enlarged and improved handicap-accessible bathroom through the $355,000 renovation project.
There is not “a lot of brass and glass,” Mr. Cayer said, but great attention was given “to a lot of natural light coming in, colors that are warm and welcoming and upgrades to infrastructure.”
The Copenhagen Health Center was closed in May 2019 when the state Department of Health notified the hospital that the clinic had not been properly licensed since 2006.
The clinic will now be open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and walk-ins are welcome. The clinic will also serve the students at Copenhagen Central School as needed.
Appointments with Ms. Emery can be made by calling 315-688-2305.
