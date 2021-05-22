MASSENA — The north country’s third methadone clinic is inching closer to opening in St. Lawrence County.
In a partnership between the county and St. Lawrence Health — rebranded from St. Lawrence Health System this month — the clinic is one component of an Opioid Treatment Program to be housed at the St. Lawrence Centre Mall in Massena.
With a $900,000 startup grant over three years from the U.S. Department of Justice’s Comprehensive Opioid, Stimulant, and Substance Abuse Program, the county considered proposals for the outpatient OTP in the fall, agreeing to award the supplemental funding to SLH in November.
The county Community Services Department and SLH have together been working through the planning process. As of this week, Community Services Director Jay S. Ulrich said funds have yet to be drawn from the $900,000 sum, though he expects withdrawals to begin this quarter to cover the cost of fiscal reviews in progress.
Jayme V. Smith, SLH behavioral health service line director, updated lawmakers during a county Board of Legislators’ Services Committee meeting this week, sharing schematic drawings of the site, located across from the Massena Veterans Affairs Clinic.
OTPs and other treatment centers are scattered across Northern New York, but few offer medication-assisted treatment, or MAT. Methadone itself is a long-acting opioid used to treat chronic pain and dependence in patients with opioid use disorder. In liquid, powder or tablet form, methadone reduces craving and withdrawal symptoms.
The two closest methadone clinics to St. Lawrence County are some 70 miles south of Canton in Watertown, and 100 miles east in Plattsburgh.
Dr. Smith said remaining cost estimates are complete; SLH has contracted a construction manager; and a complementary mental health clinic is also moving forward.
The dual-purpose center will be divided into the OTP and a separately funded mental health clinic, with each branch featuring a row of offices and exam rooms, waiting areas and reception. The two projects have distinct budgets, with the county’s grant award exclusively supporting the OTP, Dr. Smith said.
“We really think this will be wonderful for the community,” she said. “The psychiatrists will be able to operate out of both clinics, so patients who may need mental health treatment can do so, literally, right next door.”
The methadone clinic will operate six days a week, with the dispensing counter toward the entrance “to increase ease of access,” Dr. Smith said. The OTP layout had been adjusted several times, she said, before the front-end dispensing design was settled.
“We really want to make this as easy as possible for patients,” she said.
A MethaSoft contract is pending for an electronic medical record system that directly connects to MethaSpense, a dispensing device that releases a patient’s matching dose based on a fingerprint scan. Dr. Smith described the record system as “a really fantastic product” for OTPs that reduces human error in dispensing the correct daily doses.
The most important next step, Dr. Smith said, is securing a lease from the Montreal-based Shapiro Group, the owners of the St. Lawrence Centre Mall since 2017.
Once a likely five-year lease is signed, SLH can submit the required state and federal applications for OTP projects. Those applications include, first, a state Certificate of Need for health care facilities filed with the Department of Health; state Office of Addiction Services and Supports, or OASAS applications; a U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration application because of methadone’s listing as a controlled substance; and a federal Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration application.
The federal paperwork, Dr. Smith said, cannot be signed until the OASAS applications are approved. She said SLH is hoping to have the state CON completed by June 1.
Nearly six months have passed since the county approved SLH for the grant, and Legislator Margaret G. Haggard, D-Potsdam, asked “Why is it taking so long?”
“I think we were all hoping this would be more timely,” she said of an expected opening.
Dr. Smith cited the evolving COVID-19 pandemic as a speed bump, adding that SLH is “hopeful for the end of the year.”
