GOUVERNEUR — St. Lawrence Health President David B. Acker has appointed Jeremy J. Slaga as the new president of Gouverneur Hospital.
Mr. Slaga joined St. Lawrence Health in 2019 from the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center, where he was the associate vice president of development, operations and strategy. He brings 16 years of legal counsel experience related to health care.
He will continue in his role as SLH chief administrative officer, and internal adviser on all legal, government and accreditation affairs.
Mr. Slaga has a law degree from Suffolk University Law School, a bachelor’s degree in political science from Florida State University, and has bar status through the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.
Mr. Slaga had previously provided support to interim Gouverneur Hospital President Donna M. McGregor when she stepped into the role in July 2021, and over the past several months has been working on site.
“I am honored to join Gouverneur Hospital and look forward to working more closely with the Hospital’s talented team as we continue to grow and enable our staff to provide advances in patient care and creating needed services, while driving improved operational outcomes.” Mr. Slaga said in a statement.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.