SYRACUSE — The State University of New York on Wednesday named Dr. Mantosh Dewan as president of Upstate Medical University, effective immediately.
Dr. Dewan has served as interim president of Upstate since November 2018. The appointment was announced Wednesday by the SUNY Board of Trustees.
“When I started my residency at Upstate in 1975, I never would have imagined myself at the helm of this incredible academic medical center, so this appointment is a profound honor for me and my family,” Dr. Dewan wrote in a letter on his appointment.
Under Dr. Dewan’s leadership, Upstate has been commended by the Board of Trustees for its work on a COVID-19 pooled surveillance testing program that’s assisted most SUNY campuses in meeting regular testing requirements of all students, faculty and staff on campus.
