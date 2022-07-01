POTSDAM — The new president of St. Lawrence Health says she didn’t come to Potsdam with ambitions of landing the system’s top job, but now that she’s there, she wants to see it become a “magnet hospital” that can educate and train its own nurses.
Donna M. McGregor, who is also president of Canton-Potsdam Hospital, came to the north country a little over two years ago to take over as St. Lawrence Health’s chief financial officer. Her professional background includes years of health care accounting and finance. Twenty of those years were with Health Quest, a downstate health system in the Westchester, Hudson Valley area. She started there as chief financial officer and left as interim CEO.
“We grew the health system from one hospital when I got there to 27 entities,” Ms. McGregor said. “During that time I was at that health system … I had the opportunity to hold CFO positions at each of the three hospitals as we had grown the system, was CFO for the system, and president of a middle-sized community hospital, Putnam Hospital Center.”
In 2020, Ms. McGregor made her first visit to SLH in March and accepted the CFO position a month later.
“When I came up here in the beginning of March, it was the week before the pandemic had officially started,” she said. “When I accepted the job in April, the pandemic had just started. We really weren’t sure when I started that July, how long or what to expect from the pandemic.”
The changes for her at that time were twofold — the environment created by the pandemic in which no one knew what would happen, and a far move from home.
“It was interesting to come up and start a new phase of my career in a beautiful environment and doing most of it remotely, and meeting most of the folks from the health system via Zoom,” Ms. McGregor said. “I grew up down in southern New York. Before coming up to St. Lawrence Health, I had never worked further than an hour from where I grew up. This was a big move for me.”
When she started working at SLH, she was transitioning into a transformed health care landscape.
“Was it business as usual? We were in the middle of the pandemic, and there were nuances that went along with the pandemic of caring for patients and managing the economics around the pandemic, and working with the government as well as our local community to make sure we were able to access care in more of a closed environment,” Ms. McGregor said. “At the time, we didn’t have the access to our outpatient clinics as opened as it was before the pandemic, or even now. We were managing a lot of very sick COVID patients that were coming onto our emergency rooms and into our hospital.”
Ms. McGregor was named president of SLH and CPH after longtime SLH president and CEO David B. Acker announced he would retire after 15 years at the helm. He had originally planned on retiring this month, but is staying on board through the end of this year to help develop educational programs for paramedics and nurses.
“When I accepted the position as CFO, I did not expect to be leading the health system a few years after,” she said, adding that Mr. Acker had a “steadfast approach towards the community and the health care that was provided.”
Among her priorities are turning SLH into a “magnet” institution. That means nurses who want a lifelong career can come to work at Canton-Potsdam, Gouverneur or Massena hospitals, and get in-house ongoing education and professional development.
SLH and its parent affiliate, Rochester Regional Health, are in the process of expanding RRH’s Isabella Graham Hart School of Practical Nursing to Potsdam. It will offer sessions in the former Snell Hall on Elm Street in downtown Potsdam.
“Working toward magnet status involves training and education for our workforce — that’s one example. Another education workforce opportunity we are working on is opening an (licensed practical nurse) school with our parent, Rochester Regional Health,” Ms. McGregor said. “Our goal with that is to be able to train young, ambitious individuals that would like a career in nursing, and to be educated within our LPN school, and to come out and stay local in the community and expand our workforce at St. Lawrence Health.”
A big change the community will see at Canton-Potsdam Hospital is dubbed a “regional health care pavilion” that will double the hospital’s size. The $71.8 million, 121,000-square-foot expansion is slated to be finished in 2025, doubling the hospital’s footprint. It will add 11 new emergency department rooms, for a total of 28, along with 15 new medical-surgical beds.
The added medical-surgical beds will be private, with individual bathrooms and showers and space for patients’ families to stay overnight. The original medical-surgical bed spaces, many of which are now double or triple occupancy, can be reduced to single or double occupancy, depending on need.
St. Lawrence Health recently bought a portion of Cottage Street from the village. When the expansion project is finished, that will become the new emergency department entrance. During the first phase of the project, patients and visitors will be asked to use the 25 Cottage St. parking lot. For the first 15 months of the anticipated 28-month project, there will be a temporary entrance on the Cottage Street side.
The permanent entrance, when finished, will be on the same side of the building as it is now. Another part of the project will grade the land to reach the second floor, so the new main entrance will be one floor higher. The emergency department entrance will be roughly where it is now, but with access on the Cottage Street side for ambulances and people picking up or dropping off ER patients. Officials have previously said they anticipate the new main entrance will open halfway through the project. Visit wdt.me/MJCyxA to read more about the expansion project.
“Our community deserves to have a place of healing with private patient rooms, learning and mentoring opportunities for our staff and expanded emergency department space where we will be basically doubling the size of our campus and allowing for patients to be seen quicker, have better patient satisfaction experience and have our patients have better care closer to home,” Ms. McGregor said. “By expanding our number of beds by 15 as we expand our regional care pavilion, that will allow us to be able to see more patients on an inpatient side, and less patients will have to travel for care to Vermont or Rochester or other places they have to today.
