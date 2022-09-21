WATERTOWN — An open house at the new Syracuse VA’s Jefferson County Community Based Outpatient Clinic in Stateway Plaza off Arsenal Street in the old Planet Fitness allowed veterans to ask questions about offerings at the new clinic in Watertown.
The main center in Syracuse has seven clinics in locations such as Binghamton, Auburn, Rome, Watertown and Potsdam.
Robert W. Mclean, public affairs officer at the Syracuse VA Medical Center, said the clinics provide basic and specialty care for veterans before they are triaged to the main medical center in Syracuse.
“This is a way for our veterans to get the routine care they need and also the referrals they might need if they need a higher level of care which will take place either at our medical center or in the community,” he said.
Mr. Mclean said the justification for the new building was to modernize the facility and provide veterans the extra space. The clinic will serve up to 4,000 veterans in the area.
Patients will mostly see the same people, but the VA is looking for new providers because of the facility’s size, he said.
This building replaces the old VA Clinic in Northland Plaza on State Street in Watertown. STGI of Alexandria, Va. will operate the new location, instead of Sterling Medical which operated the old building.
Frank P. Pearson, director of the Syracuse VA Medical Center, said STGI provides the staffing for the Watertown, Potsdam and Auburn locations.
Mr. Pearson said they hoped the open house would bring in the veterans because the clinic is under new management, to show off the new facility, as well as introduce the veterans to new legislation.
“There’s a lot of new veterans that will be eligible for care that otherwise weren’t previously,” he said. “We want to be able to make sure that we can provide that care that they’re so deserving of.”
The new facility will allow for more specialized services that are specifically aimed at women’s health.
Mr. Pearson previously served in the military and for 34 years was commanding officer of the Naval Medical Center in Camp Pendleton, California before taking some time off. He said after taking the break, he realized he wanted to give back to the community.
“I thought this was a natural extension of doing so and providing for the veterans,” he said. “I want to make sure that the care that I received is equally as good for everybody else. … It’s our duty to provide great care for our veterans.”
Patients who previously received care at the old veterans clinic in Watertown were automatically transferred to the new one.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.