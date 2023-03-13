N.Y. faces public insurance dilemma

An examination room is seen at the Oscar Center in the Brooklyn borough of New York, U.S., on Dec. 7, 2016. The Oscar Center runs in partnership with Mount Sinai Health Systems providing primary care services and health and wellness programs. Bloomberg photo by Kholood Eid

New York state faces billions of dollars in additional costs over the next two years if fewer people than expected leave its public insurance rolls once it resumes screening residents for eligibility.

State projections see enrollment in New York public health programs, including Medicaid, falling more than 10% to 8.3 million in the next fiscal year once the state starts redetermining eligibility, according to a report last week from the comptroller’s office.

