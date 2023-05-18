Picket signs greeted visitors to Massena Hospital in April as members of the New York State Nurses Association from St. Lawrence Health, along with community and labor allies, shared their demands for a fair contract and more staffing. Bob Beckstead/Watertown Daily Times

MASSENA — New York State Nurses Association nurses from St. Lawrence Health’s Massena, Canton-Potsdam, and Gouverneur hospitals have voted overwhelmingly to ratify their new contracts. Massena and Gouverneur hospital nurses ratified their contracts by a unanimous vote.

Nurses reached tentative agreements at their last bargaining session on May 10. The ratification vote started on Monday at Gouverneur Hospital and ended Wednesday at Canton-Potsdam and Massena hospitals.

