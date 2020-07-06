CLAYTON — The Cary and Janet Brick Riverside Foundation, an affiliate of the Northern New York Community Foundation, recently provided support to the Thousand Islands Emergency Rescue Service for its ongoing EMT educational program.
The $1,000 grant will help TIERS train future professional EMTs. The nonprofit organization delivers 24-hour emergency medical services to the St. Lawrence River communities in the towns of Clayton and Orleans.
Established in 2017, the Brick Riverside Foundation is a geographic-specific charitable foundation that provides support for St. Lawrence River-area programs and institutions to enhance the quality of life in the Thousand Islands region.
“TIERS is the primary emergency medical service provider for permanent and seasonal residents of the Thousand Islands,” Mr. and Mrs. Brick said in a statement when making the grant. “Through its training program for young people, it is moving forward aggressively to establish the next generation of trained EMTs. Its dynamic board, led by Bud Baril, and its team of professionals are thoughtfully and strategically looking ahead to continue services in the Thousand Islands region in the years to come.”
The Bricks challenged local businesses and seasonal residents from more populated areas accustomed to larger-scale emergency services to match the grant and help establish an immediate $10,000 training budget to aid the next generation of TIERS professionals.
Before establishing the Brick Riverside Foundation, the Bricks provided TIERS similar support to purchase individual lifesaving equipment for emergency personnel traveling to islands aboard the Clayton Fire Department’s fire and rescue boat, the Last Chance. Mr. Brick served as a fire commissioner and Mrs. Brick was Clayton town and village justice. Last year, the Brick Riverside Foundation awarded a grant to support River Hospital’s emergency room expansion and its Hope + Healing campaign.
“By combining forces with donors who feel strongly about supporting TIERS, we can help maximize the impact,” said Rande Richardson, Community Foundation executive director, in a statement. “Our affiliation with the Bricks for TIERS and other River area endeavors creates a multiplier effect that is powerful.”
To help support TIERS, gifts to its endowment fund may be made at www.nnycf.org, or by mail to the Northern New York Community Foundation, 131 Washington St., Watertown, NY 13601.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.