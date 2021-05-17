No COVID-19-related deaths were reported over the weekend in the tri-county area as the number of new virus cases rose by 65 across the area.
None of the three counties — Jefferson, Lewis and St. Lawrence — reported COVID-19 numbers over the weekend, so the additional cases reflect changes in the totals since Friday.
The three-county area’s virus-related death toll remains at 211.
Jefferson County added 29 COVID cases to its total Monday, bringing the number of confirmed cases in the county to 6,985. No deaths were reported, while the county’s 14-day average positivity remained unchanged at 3.4%.
The county’s total number of recoveries from the disease caused by the virus increased by 100, for a new total of 6,758.
Mandatory isolations in Jefferson County decreased by 71 to 131, and hospitalizations remained at five patients.
There are eight people in precautionary quarantine and 327 people are in mandatory quarantine.
Jefferson County has reported 85 virus-related deaths.
St. Lawrence County reported 25 new novel coronavirus cases Monday, which brings the county’s total number of confirmed cases since the onset of the pandemic to 7,365. No deaths were reported.
One person in the county is hospitalized with the disease, unchanged from Friday.
There are currently 95 known active cases in the county, a decrease of seven from Friday, and a total of 7,174 individuals have recovered from the disease and have been released from isolation.
To date, 320,162 virus tests have been administered in the county, according to data as of Sunday from the state Department of Health.
St. Lawrence County has logged 96 virus-related deaths.
Lewis County reported 11 new cases of COVID on Monday, bringing the county’s total number of confirmed cases since March 2020 to 2,306. No deaths were reported.
A total of 55 individuals are currently in isolation — a decrease of 32 from Friday — and there are currently three people in the county hospitalized with the disease, a decrease of one from Friday.
A total of 2,221 people have recovered from COVID in the county, an increase of 43 since Friday, resulting in 55 known active cases in the county. There are 133 people in quarantine.
Lewis County has reported 30 deaths from the virus.
The data comes from local county health departments.
