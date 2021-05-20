No COVID-19-related deaths were reported Thursday in the tri-county area as the number of new virus cases rose by 30.
The three-county area’s virus-related death toll remained at 212.
Jefferson County added nine COVID cases to its total Thursday, bringing the number of confirmed cases in the county to 7,037. No deaths were reported, while the county’s 14-day average positivity rate remained at 3.2%.
The county’s total number of recoveries from the disease caused by the virus increased by 15, for a new total of 6,794.
Mandatory isolations in Jefferson County decreased by six to 155, while hospitalizations remained unchanged at two patients.
There are five people in precautionary quarantine and 350 people are in mandatory quarantine.
Jefferson County has reported 86 virus-related deaths.
St. Lawrence County reported 16 new novel coronavirus cases Thursday, which brings the county’s total number of confirmed cases since the onset of the pandemic to 7,409. No deaths were reported.
Five people in the county are hospitalized with the disease, an increase of one from Wednesday.
There are currently 112 known active cases in the county, an increase of 10 from Wednesday, and a total of 7,201 individuals have recovered from the disease and have been released from isolation.
To date, 322,717 virus tests have been administered in the county, according to data as of Wednesday from the state Department of Health.
St. Lawrence County has logged 96 virus-related deaths.
Lewis County reported five new cases of COVID on Thursday, bringing the county’s total number of confirmed cases since March 2020 to 2,331. No deaths were reported.
A total of 61 individuals are currently in isolation — an increase of three from Wednesday — and there are currently two people in the county hospitalized with the disease, a decrease of one from Wednesday.
A total of 2,240 people have recovered from COVID in the county, an increase of two since Wednesday, resulting in 61 known active cases in the county. There are 113 people in quarantine.
Lewis County has reported 30 deaths from the virus.
The data comes from local county health departments.
