WATERTOWN — No COVID-19 related deaths were reported Thursday in the tri-county area as the number of new virus cases rose by 54.
The three-county area’s virus-related death toll remained at 211.
Jefferson County added 21 COVID cases to its total Thursday, bringing the number of confirmed cases in the county to 6,761. No deaths were reported, while the county’s 14-day average positivity rate decreased to 2.7%.
The county’s total number of recoveries from the disease caused by the virus increased by 28, for a new total of 6,466.
Mandatory isolations in Jefferson County decreased by six to 203, and hospitalizations decreased by one to six patients.
There are 10 people in precautionary quarantine and 348 people are in mandatory quarantine.
Jefferson County has reported 85 virus-related deaths.
St. Lawrence County reported eight new novel coronavirus cases Thursday, which brings the county’s total number of confirmed cases since the onset of the pandemic to 7,237. No deaths were reported.
Two people in the county are hospitalized with the disease, unchanged from Wednesday.
There are currently 100 known active cases in the county, an increase of seven from Wednesday, and a total of 7,041 individuals have recovered from the disease and have been released from isolation.
To date, 311,603 virus tests have been administered in the county, according to data as of Wednesday from the state Department of Health.
St. Lawrence County has logged 96 virus-related deaths.
Lewis County reported 25 new cases of COVID on Thursday, bringing the county’s total number of confirmed cases since March 2020 to 2,219. The county did not report its numbers Wednesday, so the 25 cases represent the total of new cases since Tuesday. No deaths were reported.
A total of 76 individuals are currently in isolation — an increase of 13 from Tuesday — and there are currently four people in the county hospitalized with the disease, an increase of two from Tuesday.
A total of 2,113 people have recovered from COVID in the county, an increase of 12 since Tuesday, resulting in 76 known active cases in the county. There are 141 people in quarantine.
Lewis County has reported 30 deaths from the virus.
The data comes from local county health departments.
