WATERTOWN — No deaths from COVID-19 complications were reported Wednesday as the total number of positive virus cases grew by 37 across Jefferson, Lewis and St. Lawrence counties.
The three-county region’s virus-related death toll remained at 200.
Jefferson County added 13 COVID cases to its total Wednesday, bringing the number of confirmed cases in the county to 5,697.
No deaths were reported and the county’s 14-day average positivity rate remained once again at 3.2%.
The county’s total number of recoveries from the disease caused by the virus increased by 14, for a new total of 5,445.
Mandatory isolations in Jefferson County decreased by one to 163. Hospitalizations remained at seven patients.
There are 180 people in precautionary quarantine and 377 people are in mandatory quarantine.
Jefferson County has reported 82 virus-related deaths.
St. Lawrence County reported 13 new novel coronavirus cases Wednesday, which brings the county’s total number of confirmed cases since the onset of the pandemic to 6,420. No deaths were reported.
Thirteen people in the county are hospitalized with the disease, down two from Tuesday.
There are currently 275 known active cases in the county, and a total of 6,054 individuals have recovered from the disease and have been released from isolation.
To date, 235,237 virus tests have been administered in the county, according to data as of Tuesday from the state Department of Health.
St. Lawrence County has logged 91 virus-related deaths.
Lewis County reported 11 new cases of COVID on Wednesday, bringing the county’s total number of confirmed cases since March to 1,829. No deaths were reported.
A total of 45 individuals are currently in isolation — an increase of nine since Tuesday — five of whom are hospitalized with the disease, no change from Tuesday.
A total of 1,757 people have recovered from COVID in the county, an increase of two since Tuesday, resulting in 45 known active cases in the county. There are 77 people in quarantine.
Twenty-seven deaths from the virus have been reported in Lewis County.
The data comes from local county health departments.
