No new COVID-19 cases were reported Thursday in Lewis County as the number of new virus cases in the tri-county area rose by just five.
No deaths were reported as the three-county area’s virus-related death toll remained at 214.
Jefferson County added four COVID cases to its total Thursday, bringing the number of confirmed cases in the county to 7,124. No deaths were reported, while the county’s 14-day average positivity rate dropped to 1.4%.
The county’s total number of recoveries from the disease caused by the virus remain unchanged at 6,991.
Mandatory isolations in Jefferson County increased by four to 45, while hospitalizations remained one patient.
There are three people in precautionary quarantine and 95 people are in mandatory quarantine.
Jefferson County has reported 87 virus-related deaths.
St. Lawrence County reported one new novel coronavirus cases Thursday, which brings the county’s total number of confirmed cases since the onset of the pandemic to 7,495. No deaths were reported.
Three people in the county are hospitalized with the disease, unchanged from Wednesday.
There are currently 23 known active cases in the county, a decrease of four from Wednesday. A total of 7,375 individuals have recovered from the disease and have been released from isolation.
To date, 330,003 virus tests have been administered in the county, according to data as of Wednesday from the state Department of Health.
St. Lawrence County has logged 97 virus-related deaths.
Lewis County reported no new cases of COVID on Thursday, leaving the county’s total number of confirmed cases since March 2020 at 2,362. No deaths were reported.
A total of 19 individuals are currently in isolation — unchanged from Wednesday — and there is currently one person in the county hospitalized with the disease, a decrease of one from Wednesday.
A total of 2,313 people have recovered from COVID in the county, unchanged from Wednesday, leaving 19 known active cases in the county. There are 28 people in quarantine.
Lewis County has reported 30 deaths from the virus.
The data comes from local county health departments.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.