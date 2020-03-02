CARTHAGE — With no further leads to investigate, Carthage Police Chief Reginald Huber said the case concerning missing narcotics from Carthage Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing will remain open but “is likely to be closed on the law enforcement/criminal end.”
Facility staffers noticed narcotics were missing about 7 a.m. on Feb. 3 following the overnight shift, which runs from 11 p.m. to 7 a.m., according to Jeffrey Jacomowitz, public relations director for Centers Health Care and spokesman for the organization.
After discovering the narcotics had gone missing, Carthage police were called to investigate. As per protocol, the Department of Health and the Narcotics Investigation Bureau were notified.
“The missing drugs could either have been stolen by an unknown perpetrator or possibly thrown away by mistake,” said the police chief. “We have taken statements from all present employees and reviewed all videos.”
The nursing home spokesperson said there have been staff terminations. “Carthage Center has zero tolerance for any employee who commits any crime at the facility, including stealing of any property including medication, bodily harm to either a resident or a staff member or anything related to destruction within the confines of the walls at Carthage Center,” Mr. Jacomowitz said in a statement.
Watertown Daily Times reporter Rachel Burt contributed to this story.
