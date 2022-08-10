WATERTOWN — The Fort Drum Regional Health Planning Organization and North Country Health Compass Partners are asking residents of Jefferson, Lewis and St. Lawrence counties to nominate people they consider to be a “community health hero.”
Anyone who has demonstrated outstanding public service and a commitment to improving the health and wellness of their community can be nominated, and one person from each county will be chosen to receive the 2022 Community Health Hero Award.
All nominees must live or work in Jefferson, Lewis or St. Lawrence counties, must dedicate time and resources toward the improvement of community health and wellness and show a level of care and compassion that exceeds that which is demonstrated by an average citizen.
“Since 2017, we have honored three Community Health Heroes each November,” said Pat Fontana, director of population health for FDRHPO. “A Community Health Hero could be a neighbor, loved one, retired citizen, volunteer, physician, nurse, health care provider, patient advocate, educator or anyone else in the community. Citizens are encouraged to think outside the box and nominate anyone who may not always get recognized for the work they do.”
Community members may each submit one nomination for consideration. Volunteers from the North Country Health Compass Partners will then select one recipient from each of the counties based on relation to health and wellness, scope of impact, depth of impact, social influence, volunteerism and uniqueness.
Recipients will be honored locally during a luncheon on Nov. 7 and throughout the state on Nov. 17, National Rural Health Day.
Nominations must be submitted by Sept. 1. For more information, call Mariah Baker at FDRHPO at 315-755-2020 ext. 15, or email mbaker@fdrhpo.org.
