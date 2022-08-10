Agencies seek nominations for Health Hero recognition

WATERTOWN — The Fort Drum Regional Health Planning Organization and North Country Health Compass Partners are asking residents of Jefferson, Lewis and St. Lawrence counties to nominate people they consider to be a “community health hero.”

Anyone who has demonstrated outstanding public service and a commitment to improving the health and wellness of their community can be nominated, and one person from each county will be chosen to receive the 2022 Community Health Hero Award.

