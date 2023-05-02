The North Country Chamber of Commerce is applauding the Biden Administration for lifting the requirement that Canadians be vaccinated against the coronavirus to cross the border into the U.S. starting May 12.
Canada had dropped COVID vaccination and testing requirements at the border in April 2022, creating a greater ability for Americans to go back and forth than Canadians, according to a press release from the chamber, which has been actively advocating for reciprocity ever since.
“Once Canada dropped its vaccination and testing requirements last year, we enjoyed a quick return of more than 70 percent of cross border visitation compared with 2019,” Garry Douglas, chamber president, said in the release. “The continued aim is to return to 2019 levels but the failure to reciprocate with Canada was a part of the continued 30 percent loss in travel. In time for summer, starting with Victoria Day on May 22, all will return to normal and with the promotional activity we will undertake in Canada in the coming weeks and months, we can expect to see even more of our Canadian friends back in the North Country.”
Douglas noted that one of the most damaging impacts of the pandemic on the U.S.-Canadian border was the loss of coordination.
“Onward and upward for the special social and economic connections between the North Country and Canada!” he said.
