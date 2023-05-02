North Country Chamber lauds end of vaccine order

A sign points the way to the Canadian border crossing near the Rouses Point United States Border Inspection Station. Ben Rowe/Press-Republican

The North Country Chamber of Commerce is applauding the Biden Administration for lifting the requirement that Canadians be vaccinated against the coronavirus to cross the border into the U.S. starting May 12.

Canada had dropped COVID vaccination and testing requirements at the border in April 2022, creating a greater ability for Americans to go back and forth than Canadians, according to a press release from the chamber, which has been actively advocating for reciprocity ever since.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.