WATERTOWN — Even in high school as a summer recreation counselor, Dr. Diane Keating Jones, D.O., F.A.A.P. knew she wanted to do work with children; she just didn’t know in what capacity.
That drive has brought her through years of college and medical school up until the present to accept the position as a new pediatrician for North Country Family Health Center (NCFHC). She will officially start on Aug. 31.
“I just feel that children are just so positive and enthusiastic, and I didn’t know what I was going to do, but I thought it would be something to do with helping children,” Dr. Jones said of her younger self. “When I started college, I didn’t know if I wanted to do the commitment to medical school, but I just loved school so much and I thought it was such a nice meld of the two. Being able to do research and going into medicine and still being able to work with children I really thought would be just such a perfect fit for me.”
Dr. Jones, 45, received her Doctor of Osteopathy from New York College of Osteopathic Medicine in 2001 and completed her pediatric residency at the Woman & Children’s Hospital of Buffalo in August 2004 after she was awarded the Outstanding Resident Teaching Award in June 2002.
Dr. Jones is certified by the American Academy of Pediatrics and is a member of the Academy as well as the Jefferson Physician Organization. Prior to joining the staff at the Family Health Center, Dr. Jones was the medical director of pediatrics at Carthage Area Hospital; the chief medical officer for the Carthage Central School District; and the medical director of school-based clinics for Carthage Central, Beaver River Central and LaFargeville Central school districts.
Dr. Jones began her medical career in the military by serving as the chief of pediatrics at Guthrie Clinic at Fort Drum from 2004 to 2015. Additionally, she served as the chief of pediatrics and family medicine at West Point Military Academy at Keller Army Community Hospital from 2015 to 2016.
“I love practicing pediatric medicine and I’ve been doing that now for about 19 years,” Dr. Jones said. “One of the most important parts for me as a pediatrician has been the strong relationships that I have built with my patients and their families through the years. One of the things that I appreciate more than anything is that continuity of care that I establish with the families, it’s just been such a wonderful experience getting to know the families on a much deeper level.”
Dr. Jones joins the NCFHC’s current team of community-based primary care providers: Scott Stern, MD; Kit Veley, FNP; Cassandra Jackson, FNP; Kate Gates, ANP-BC; Shelby Scordo, PA; and Robin Frost, RPA-C; all of whom coordinate care for adults and children within the center’s Pediatric & Family Practice, located at 238 Arsenal St., and at NCFHC’s Health & Wellness Center located on the campus of Jefferson Community College.
Dr. Jones will provide care for newborns through young adults age 21 and is actively taking new patients. Those interested in making an appointment with Dr. Jones may call the health center’s office at (315) 782-9450.
Dr. Jones, originally from Long Island, came to the area in 2004 and currently resides in Carthage with her husband, Jason, and their three children, two of whom will be patients at the health center.
“Honestly, I just feel very blessed and grateful to serve the families of the north country and Fort Drum,” Dr. Jones said. “I just feel that people go through so many difficult times in their lives and I’m just grateful that they let me share in their experiences and let me help them. Overall, I just feel very grateful and I’m really looking forward to working with such a dynamic team of professionals.”
