WATERTOWN — Dr. Beth A. Jayne has returned to the north country to practice medicine at the North Country Family Health Center.
Dr. Jayne, Fellow of the American Academy of Pediatrics, was born in Watertown and spent the first few years of her life in the area before moving away. While away, she attended medical school and developed her career, but now she’s ready to return home.
The health center’s newest physician, Dr. Jayne is double boarded in both pediatrics and internal medicine. As a double boarded internist and pediatrician, she specializes in both pediatric and adult medicine.
She officially started her position with the health center Jan. 4.
“I really enjoy getting to know people, not just as a patient but as a person, and primary care affords me the opportunity to do that on a regular basis,” Dr. Jayne said. “It was difficult to leave my practice in North Carolina. I was there for almost 18 years in the same practice, so I knew my patients very well.
“I’m hoping to have the same thing here in Watertown,” she added.
Dr. Jayne is currently accepting new patients and joins the health center’s current team of community-based primary care providers: Dr. Scott Stern; Dr. Diane Keating Jones, DO, F.A.A.P.; Kit Veley, family nurse practitioner; Cassandra Jackson, FNP; Kate Gates, adult nurse practitioner-board certified; Shelby Scordo, physician assistant; and Robin Frost, registered physician assistant-certified — all who coordinate care for adults and children within the center’s Pediatric & Family Practice location, 238 Arsenal St., and at the center’s Health & Wellness Center located on the Jefferson Community College campus.
Dr. Jayne completed her undergraduate education at Davidson College in North Carolina in 1994 and received her medical degree from Upstate Medical University in Syracuse in 1999. She completed a combined internal medicine and pediatric residency at Albany Medical Center in 2003.
Dr. Jayne is board certified by the American Academy of Pediatrics and the American Board of Internal Medicine.
“It is always special to welcome former north country residents back to the region to further their healthcare career,” said Chief Executive Officer Joey M. Horton in a prepared statement. “Dr. Jayne will be a real asset to the Health Center as she specializes in care for patients of all ages — from newborn to elderly.”
Prior to joining the staff at the health center, Dr. Jayne was a partner and attending physician at Novant Health Huntersville Pediatrics and Internal Medicine in Charlotte, N.C., where she received recognition as one of America’s Top Doctors as published in Business NC in both pediatric and internal medicine.
Dr. Jayne also gained National Committee for Quality Assurance recognition in both diabetes care, heart and stroke programs.
Dr. Jayne has moved back to her family’s homestead, which has been in the family for 200 years, that she assumed responsibility for about five or six years ago.
“I knew I was going to retire up here, I’m not a city girl, and the area in Charlotte that I was in was just getting a little too crowded,” Dr. Jayne said. “I decided that it was time to be closer to family, I decided it was time to come back home. Coming back and learning what I have about the practice that’s here, it’s changed with the times to help meet the needs of the community, and I’m excited about the prospect of continuing to expand the mission and the services for the patients from all demographics.”
Those interested in making an appointment with Dr. Jayne may call the health center’s main office at 315-782-9450.
The center’s other physicians are also currently taking new patients.
