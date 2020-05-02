MASSENA — Chad Green says he’s had to respond to the question of why some deceased people from New York City were being brought to the north country for cremation, and, “Why are we bringing the illness up here?”
His answer is heartfelt and simple.
“These families have endured much heartache and pain down there in New York,” Mr. Green said. “They’re six, eight, 10 weeks, 12 weeks from being able to have any type of service for their loves ones. It’s our part to be able to help these families and our fellow funeral directors.”
Mr. Green is the owner of the Donaldson Funeral Home in Massena and the Donaldson-Seymour Funeral Home in Potsdam. The deceased are being transported to the Massena funeral home in preparation for cremation.
Oswegatchie Crematory in Ogdensburg is St. Lawrence County’s only facility for human cremation. Jefferson County’s two crematories, Brookside Cemetery, Watertown, and Frederick Brothers Crematory, Theresa, have been handling downstate overflow as well.
“I’m physically not going to New York to bring these deceased back,” Mr. Green said. “They are transporting them to my facility and I am basically shuttling them to the crematories because the crematories locally do not have the storage capability to store large volumes of deceased people. There is no community risk at all or they wouldn’t allow us to do that.”
Some have accepted that the bodies should be brought here, others not so much.
“I’ll be very honest with you, we’ve had a little bit of negative feedback from helping the New York City firms,” he said. “Actually it’s been more supportive than negative. I always encourage them, call me and I’ll be happy to explain it.”
The number of deceased in New York City, both from COVID-19 and other illnesses, was brought to the forefront this week when police found dozens of decomposing bodies stashed inside two trucks outside a funeral home in Brooklyn, after the owner said he had run out of space.
“I can’t really comment on the incident yesterday down in New York City,” Mr. Green said. “But in regards to what was broadcast on the news, that is an issue that’s being investigated within the Department of Health. It does reflect the entire problem down there. But it was not at every facility, I can assure you of that.”
