WATERTOWN — Gov. Kathleen C. Hochul’s announcement to invest $1 billion to address a mental health crisis in the state has encouraged north country organizations that have been working to provide services.
Mental health and addiction are the underlying cause of many issues that residents, especially the homeless, have faced.
Citizen Advocates, a group with several north country facilities now building out a behavioral health urgent care on State Street in Watertown, is giving thanks to the governor for her initiative. Improving the state’s response to the mental health and opioid crisis is critical.
Gov. Hochul announced the plan in her State of the State address on Tuesday.
She said the state will invest more than $1 billion, while also making policy changes to help with the state’s mental health needs.
“When it comes to keeping people safe and protecting their well-being, fixing New York’s mental health care system is essential — and long overdue,” the governor said in her address.
“We applaud Governor Hochul for not only acknowledging the mental health crisis that we’re facing, but also the addiction crisis we’re facing in north country communities,” said James D. Button, CEO and president of Citizen Advocates. “We’re really grateful that she is prioritizing important issues that were certainly accelerated by the pandemic.”
Citizen Advocates, based in Malone, has 750 employees who serve more than 8,000 people in six north country counties.
“We certainly are excited to shift our attention to the work of the legislators to move these initiatives forward,” Mr. Button said.
Mr. Button added that Citizen Advocates is also grateful for the support they have received from elected officials, specifically naming state Sen. Mark C. Walczyk, R-Watertown; Assemblyman Scott A. Gray, R-Watertown; Sen. Daniel G. Stec, R-Queensbury; and Assemblyman D. Billy Jones, D-Chateaugay.
Mr. Button also said that the more money is spent, the more people can be helped.
“With this kind of monetary infusion, we’re grateful to be able to expand access, provide additional services, and make sure more people get into care,” he said.
Gov. Hochul said that the state has not properly invested in mental health care.
“We have under invested in mental health care for so long, and allowed the situation to become so dire, that it has become a public safety crisis, as well,” she said.
It’s unclear how much funding Citizen Advocates could receive.
In the last year Citizen Advocates has provided 45,533 mental health televisits and 81,701 outpatient visits, according to its annual report.
Data from the state Department of Health states that more than 1 in 5 New Yorkers have symptoms of a mental health disorder. The health department also states that 1 in 10 adults and children have mental health challenges that are serious enough to affect work, family, and school life functioning.
The burden or total cost of mental illness is higher than that caused by all cancers, the health department states.
Mr. Button said they are hoping to open to those who need help in early spring in Watertown and they will have about 50 beds available.
Citizen Advocates center in Watertown will work like an Urgent Care, but is focused on behavioral health.
The company already has behavioral health urgent care facilities in Malone and Ogdensburg.
Tina M. O’Neil, licensed clinical social worker and director of mental health at Samaritan Medical Center, said it’s unclear if Samaritan would receive any funds for beds as they are not a state-run facility.
Ms. O’Neil said that more beds, and easier access for children could be opening up in state-run facilities.
“We’re also very excited to see that unfold,” she said.
She said it can be difficult at times for the children to get treatment due to the lower number of beds.
Ms. O’Neil said the enhancement of some services could indirectly reduce the hospital’s wait times and traffic in the emergency rooms.
There were times during the pandemic that beds were taken offline due to staffing, isolations or other reasons, and those need to be put back online if the facility is licensed by the state’s Office of Mental Health.
If those beds are not put back online, those hospitals could face up to a $2,000 per violation per day fine.
Samaritan, although not a state-run hospital, is licensed by the state’s Office of Mental Health, but Samaritan never took any beds offline.
Samaritan has 32 beds for mental health patients, however, because the hospital uses 16 rooms with two beds per room, there are times where a patient cannot have a roommate because they are too mentally ill.
This makes Samaritan’s current capacity 28 beds, but Ms. O’Neil said the hospital is still in compliance with what Gov. Hochul said in her address.
Ms. O’Neil said that the funding overall could be extremely helpful to the community.
“It’s got to help the community tremendously,” she said. “The behavioral health community as a whole has been under served long before COVID, and COVID has only worsened that, so I think this will only enhance the need that was already there.”
