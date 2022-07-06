North Country Orthopaedic Group has announced a new addition to its long-established practice: Carthage Area Hospital’s board-certified podiatrist, Jason R. Forni, DPM is now providing podiatry services at the 1571 Washington St. location in Watertown from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Wednesdays.
According to a release from the hospital, Dr. Forni brings experience in forefoot and rear foot procedures, ankle arthroscopy, trauma and tendon repair, extra corporeal shockwave therapy, platelet rich plasma, familiarity with laser, radio frequency ablation, and ultrasound. He will continue seeing patients at his Carthage location, CAH Podiatry Clinic at 3 Bridge St., from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays and Tuesdays.
“We’re pleased to welcome Dr. Forni to NCOG. He is extremely personable and focused on delivering high-quality, community-based care. Dr. Forni’s podiatric knowledge and clinical skills will further complement our comprehensive orthopedic service line,” said Jerian O’Dell, administrator of North Country Orthopaedic Group, in a statement.
According to CAH, Dr. Forni hails from Mentor-on-the-Lake, Ohio and received his doctor of podiatric medicine from Ohio College of Podiatric Medicine, Independence, Ohio. After college, he began his career in the Army in 2008.
Prior to his position at Carthage Area Hospital, Dr. Forni was the chief of podiatry at Fort Drum. During his time in the military, he received the Army Commendation Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Global War on Terrorism Medal, among others. Dr. Forni is board certified in foot surgery by the American Board of Foot and Ankle Surgery.
The partnership with NCOG currently complements the hospital’s existing upper extremity orthopedics program by offering lower extremity surgical care such as ACL reconstruction, outpatient spine care, labrum and meniscus repair, and other minimally invasive procedures. NCOG currently performs surgeries at its locations in Watertown, Carthage Area Hospital, and Claxton Hepburn Medical Center exclusively.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.