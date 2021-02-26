WATERTOWN — Samaritan Medical Center has announced its acquisition of the assets of Northern Radiology Imaging, a local radiology practice with a long-standing presence in the community.
Hospital officials, in an announcement Friday morning, said plans to purchase the assets by the medical center were delayed by the Pandemic.
There was no purchase price disclosed.
Northern Radiology will close its office March 5, the hospital stated, and the radiology and imaging center will be moved to the Samaritan Health & Wellness Plaza, which is in the former Kmart building that’s been extensively renovated recently. That building is directly behind the current building off Washington Street.
Northern Radiology Imaging physicians are the same radiologists who have served Samaritan for decades through their other practice, Northern Radiology Associates. Northern Radiology Imaging has been serving the north country community for more than 70 years, according to its website.
All physicians who are part of Northern Radiology Associates will continue to provide radiology and image interpretation services for Samaritan at all its locations. They will remain in private practice and will not be directly employed by the hospital.
In addition, some NRI staff will be hired by Samaritan, according to the release. All staffing needs are being evaluated now and will be directly communicated to impacted staff members.
Staffing needs are still being evaluated, as the new space isn’t ready yet, but 14 staff members from NRI will be staying on with NRA, and 17 team members will not be, according to Leslie M. DiStefano, director of communication and public relations for Samaritan.
While the staffing plan is still being put together at Samaritan, the hospital is looking at potential opportunities to employ some of the 17 displaced NRI staff members, but nothing has yet been determined.
According to the Northern Radiology website the physicians include Dr. Daniel Weber, Dr. Jeffery D. Way, Dr. Patrick J. Lanigan, Dr. Daniel S. Gray, Dr. Dean J. Phillips, Dr. Mark Kwalbrun and Dr. John J. Wasenko.
The firm’s equipment will be purchased by Samaritan, effective March 15. The hospital stated the agreement has been discussed since 2017.
“We are pleased to bring this transaction to closure as it strategically aligns the Northern Radiology physicians and SMC for the future growth of our diagnostic imaging services, while at the same time strengthening a long-standing partnership,” Thomas H. Carman, president and chief executive officer of Samaritan, said in a statement. “SMC will continue to provide high-quality technical services and NRA will continue to offer their professional interpretations.”
Samaritan will offer patients of the practice services through its existing, and soon to be expanded, radiology platform. According to Ms. DiStefano, patients of NRI received letters with further direction, and appointments made up until March 5 with NRI will be honored by Samaritan.
According to a release from Samaritan, it will not re-open Northern Radiology’s location as it does not meet the physical requirements needed to operate a hospital-level radiology service.
Samaritan will continue to offer imaging services including MRI, CT scan, ultrasound, X-ray and more at its main hospital location, plus X-ray and ultrasound services at various community-based sites, which will provide access to walk-in and appointment-based imaging and lab services.
The new, expanded imaging facility at the Samaritan Health and Wellness Plaza will provide comprehensive community-based imaging services complete with MRI, PET and CT scans, ultrasound, X-ray, mammography, stereotactic breast biopsies and more, according to the release.
“Our radiologists, as practitioners and longtime business owners, bring a wealth of knowledge and experience in the provision of imaging services,” Dr. Dean J. Phillips, the practice’s president and director of outpatient imaging, said in a statement. “We are pleased the day has finally come for us to unify outpatient imaging with SMC in meeting the ongoing and growing imaging needs of patients and the medical staff.”
Currently, Samaritan handles more than 100,000 radiology and imaging procedures per year. The Samaritan Health and Wellness Plaza, 1575 Washington St., currently encompasses addiction services, behavioral health, nutrition, infectious disease, lab, X-ray and ultrasound services, MRI/PET services, the Samaritan Family Health Center, the S.M.A.R.T. Clinic, telepsychiatry and Women’s Wellness and Breast Care.
Samaritan patients in need of a new appointment are asked to contact the medical center’s central scheduling office at 315-779-5200. Current Northern Radiology Imaging patients should refer to their direct patient communication or call 315-786-5000 for further details.
