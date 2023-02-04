Carthage hospital offers six-week wellness series starting Tuesday

CARTHAGE — Carthage Area Hospital is introducing a six-week wellness series led by a registered dietitian with a focus on nutritional, physical and mental wellness. The series will be from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 21, at the Carthage Free Library, 412 Budd St., and will continue for the next five Tuesdays.

The class is free with materials included. Seating is limited to reserve your spot, email cdraper@cahny.org, call 315-519-5468 or online at www.carthagehospital.com/boost by Feb. 14.

