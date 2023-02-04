CARTHAGE — Carthage Area Hospital is introducing a six-week wellness series led by a registered dietitian with a focus on nutritional, physical and mental wellness. The series will be from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 21, at the Carthage Free Library, 412 Budd St., and will continue for the next five Tuesdays.
Each session features an interactive lesson and an opportunity to ask and receive feedback and coaching from a supportive instructor and guest speakers. The series includes a wide range of topics aimed at helping participants succeed in improving their overall wellness.
“The terms ‘health’ and ‘wellness’ are often used interchangeably, however they are not truly the same thing,” said director of nutrition services Carly R. Draper, “Health, as a definition, the state of being free from illness or injury, focused more on the physical body and how well-functioning it is. Wellness, however, is the state of being in good health, or living a healthy lifestyle. As a dietitian, I know the importance of what we put into our bodies and the impact it has on one’s health. While it is one of the main themes throughout the series, it is not the only focus. This series is designed to bring attention and support to multiple areas of wellness that can help us achieve the goal of good health, prevent disease, and enhance our quality of life.”
During the six-week program, topics covered include overall empowerment by defining what things you’d like to continue or build upon; nutritional wellness and fueling a healthier you; the power of movement through physical activity; mental health wellness and how accepting oneself and eliminating negative self-talk makes all the difference; and reflection.
