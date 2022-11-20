OSWEGO COUNTY – The Oswego County Suicide Prevention Coalition (OCSPC) continues working in new ways to support mental health wellness and reduce suicide rates.
In an effort to prevent suicide by firearm, the most common method used, the group has partnered with the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) to distribute free gun locks at various locations across the county, including the Oswego County Clerk’s Office and the Oswego County Veterans’ Services Office.
“Oswego County is honored to support this campaign,” said Oswego County Legislator David M. Holst, District 4, chairman of the County Legislature’s Government, Courts and Consumer Affairs Committee, which oversees the Clerk’s Office. “Mental health and suicide significantly impact many Americans. If we can raise awareness and help even one person – one family – it will be worthwhile.”
Oswego County Clerk Terry Wilbur agreed, saying, “Every day, people are dealing with serious issues like these across the country and in our own communities. Working with the Coalition on this initiative has been a natural partnership as pistol permits are processed through our office. It only makes sense that the best way we can help is to distribute free gun locks along with information about firearm safety, mental health awareness and suicide prevention.”
This is the very mission of the OCSPC – to educate the public on the importance of mental health and raise awareness about the various resources, programs and services available to help those in need, especially those in a suicidal crisis.
“There is no single cause for someone contemplating suicide,” said OCSPC manager Kelsey Mattoon. “Very often it is a build-up of any number of stressors, together with mental health conditions and possibly even historical factors, such as previous attempts or family history.”
These triggers seem to disproportionately affect one group in particular – veterans. In September, the VA released its annual report on veteran suicide prevention (https://www.mentalhealth.va.gov/docs/data-sheets/2022/2022-National-Veteran-Suicide-Prevention-Annual-Report-FINAL-508.pdf). The report includes 2019 and 2020, the two most recent years data is available.
While the report noted that there were 343 fewer veteran suicide deaths in 2020, compared to 2019, it also found that the unadjusted suicide rate among U.S. veterans was 31.7 per 100,000 in 2020, compared to 16.1 per 100,000 among non-veteran U.S. adults in the same year.
“As in other communities across the country, mental health issues continue to plague some of our residents – including the men and women who have served our country,” said Oswego County Legislator Roy E. Reehil, District 5, chairman of the County Legislature’s Human Services Committee, which oversees Veterans’ Services. “There is nothing for them to be ashamed of as they fight these battles. We’re proud to be able to provide some degree of help through this partnership with the Coalition and the VA – and to show them our support.”
Oswego County Veterans’ Services Director Eric Boozer added, “Mental health and suicide have been taboo subjects for far too long. Our veterans deserve our compassion and assistance as they work their way back to a hopeful future.”
The VA has made suicide prevention a priority using community and clinical strategies, such as its gun lock program. According to the agency, seven out of 10 veteran suicides are the result of firearm injuries. While this may sound logical when considering that nearly half of all veterans own a firearm, the VA also reports that most are dedicated to firearm safety, as well.
Started in 2008, the VA’s gun lock program highlights firearm safety as a means of suicide prevention. The goal is to make a firearm not as easily accessible to someone who is experiencing a mental health crisis or contemplating suicide – increasing the time and distance between a person having spontaneous suicidal thoughts and a means of enacting them.
The VA offers information and support to veterans or their loved ones experiencing a suicidal crisis. Go to https://www.mentalhealth.va.gov/suicide_prevention/index.asp for details.
Mattoon said the OCSPC also provides training and resources to prevent suicide. “We strongly encourage people to learn the warning signs of suicide ideation – such as an overwhelming sense of depression and hopelessness, changes in personality or sleeping habits, loss of interest in favorite activities and giving away prized possessions – among other things,” she said.
Additional warning signs to watch out for in a person who may be contemplating suicide:
- If they are talking or writing about death or suicide.
- If they are withdrawing from friends or family members.
- If they are expressing feeling trapped in a situation.
- If they are acting impulsively or recklessly.
- If they are performing poorly at work or school.
- If they are abusing drugs or alcohol.
“The most important thing is for loved ones to be aware and get involved,” Mattoon added. “Suicide is among the leading causes of death among Americans, with firearms being the most common method used. If we can prevent even one suicide or accident by handing out gun locks, we will have accomplished our mission.”
For more information about the Oswego County Suicide Prevention Coalition or to learn how to pick up a gun lock, call 315-529-0360 or email perventioncoalitionstaff@gmail.com.
If a person or someone they know is in suicidal crisis, keep these numbers handy:
- Local Support Hotline: 315-251-0600
- Liberty Resources Mobile Crisis for Adults and Youths: 315-251-0800
- National Suicide Prevention Lifeline: 1-800-273-8255 (TALK) (Veterans, press 1)
