OSWEGO — The Oswego County Health Department is scheduling appointments for flu shots on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at the Nick Sterio Public Health Clinic in Oswego. People who would like a flu shot may call 315-349-3547 to make an appointment.
The department recently held a drive-thru flu clinic to practice for when a COVID-19 vaccine becomes available. The exercise fulfilled part of the department’s public health emergency preparedness grant requirements with New York state.
Public health nurses participated as vaccinators while team members from all divisions of the health department, as well as staff from the emergency management office, sheriff’s office, highway department, buildings and grounds, information technology, public information office and student interns assisted with medical registrations, traffic control, technology back-up, and other activities.
“The purpose of the exercise was to demonstrate the department’s ability to conduct a drive-through clinic when the COVID-19 vaccine becomes available,” said Emily Boyle, Public Health Educator and Emergency Preparedness Coordinator for the county health department. “This flu exercise was aimed at the county’s at-risk population. It gave us practice in using an online data management system for scheduling drive-through appointments and managing records, practicing medical protocols when administering vaccines, fine-tuning the registration process, managing traffic flow, and other aspects of a full-scale clinic.”
The exercise was held in the Oswego County Highway Garage in Scriba.
Jiancheng Huang, Oswego County Public Health Director, said county agencies have been working together since February to implement COVID response measures.
“This was another valuable opportunity to work with our partners to protect the community’s health during the COVID pandemic,” said Huang.
“This fall and winter, the flu virus and the virus that causes COVID-19 may both be spreading. Getting a flu shot is more important than ever. Doctors don’t know what the risk will be of someone having both the flu and COVID-19 at the same time, but we do know that the flu vaccine protects you and your family from influenza. It will help reduce the burden on our health care partners as they respond to the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Huang.
The Centers for Disease Control recommends that everyone older than age six months get a flu shot this year.
Staying home while sick, washing hands often, and practicing other good health habits will help prevent the spread of influenza and other seasonal viruses, including COVID-19.
The health department conducts immunization clinics at the Nick Sterio Public Health Clinic, 70 Bunner St., Oswego.
For more information about the flu call the County Health Department at 315-349-3547 or visit https://www.health.ny.gov/diseases/communicable/influenza/seasonal/.
