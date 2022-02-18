LOWVILLE — As the state’s COVID-19 booster shot deadline for health care workers approaches on Monday, health facility administrators are scrambling to get as many shots in arms as possible. But this time around, it is proving to be more challenging and the impact on already stretched systems could be even greater than the original vaccine mandate.
With about 100 vacancies in the Lewis County Health System, which currently employes about 609 people, there are departments that would likely be compromised if all team members who have not received the booster shot stand firm in their refusal on Monday. Health System CEO Gerald R. Cayer is hopeful that won’t happen.
Mr. Cayer told county legislators during the Health and Human Services Committee meeting on Tuesday that the Health System team has been focused on providing daily opportunities to get a COVID booster shot and ensuring key people like infectious disease experts are available to listen to frustrated staff members, answer questions and otherwise help them work through their thoughts on whether to get the third shot.
“As an organization and as a leadership team, we’ve been very consistent in not judging individuals for what they’re feeling or what they’re thinking,” Mr. Cayer said in a separate interview. “We’re not out of the woods yet. There’s still a meaningful number of employees who still need to be vaccinated and we’re just working through that.”
That “meaningful” number is about 69 who are required to have their booster by Monday and 130 more who have to be boosted within the next four months, Mr. Cayer told legislators.
Since the pandemic began, the Health System has lost 34 staff members due to resignations and 15 who were terminated because of the vaccine mandate in September.
Despite ongoing efforts to fill positions, the Health System has not been able to gain any ground, he said, noting that the issue is “both the average and the norm of what all hospitals are experiencing.”
Gary J. Fitzgerald, president and CEO of Iroquois Healthcare Alliance, agreed with Mr. Cayer. Iroquois helps about 40 upstate health systems and their leaders communicate and coordinate to advocate for them with the state and federal governments.
“We surveyed our membership and the numbers are staggering. As of last Friday in our facilities, about 27,000 employees out of 73,000, were not boosted,” he said in a phone interview on Thursday. “And the numbers have not moved much at all.”
Mr. Fitzgerald said health care facilities “just can’t absorb” the loss of thousands of people at already low staffing rates. As an example, Mr. Fitzgerald said 25% of all registered nurse positions in the upstate area are currently vacant.
In his presentation, Mr. Cayer told the committee that registered nurses are in the shortest supply and are most vulnerable to post-booster deadline fallout in the hospital, while in the nursing home, certified nursing assistants and licensed practical nurses have the lowest numbers.
For facilities like Lewis County Health and Samaritan Medical Center that also have nursing home facilities to staff, the number of vacancies becomes more daunting and can ultimately put more pressure on the hospitals.
“The whole system is tied together. If the nursing home is not staffed properly, it can’t fill their beds, then those people in the hospital that should be in the nursing home to leave the hospital stay in the hospital and that backs up the hospital, it backs up the emergency room, it backs up everything,” Mr. Fitzgerald said.
He also noted that hospitals are connected to each other, giving the example of a large facility in central New York that is considering “reducing the number of beds they have available because of staffing problems.”
“That just means less ability for the community to have care,” he said. “They usually take transfers from smaller hospitals but they won’t be able to do that anymore.”
For Lewis County Health, which had to divert ambulances from the emergency room because of low staffing levels and a high level of medical need 16 days in January, along with other hospitals also having to divert or having fewer beds available, it’s been challenging to find places for patients to be taken for help.
Part of Iroquois’ role is to lobby state officials on behalf of health care systems. Mr. Fitzgerald said he and his team are in communication with the governor’s office and the state Department of Health “on a regular basis,” sharing the numbers and concerns for upstate hospitals about the impact of the booster mandate.
He said he thinks state officials are listening and taking facility feedback and concerns into consideration, however, it is not clear what, if any change to the mandate will result.
Because the vast majority of health care workers ultimately got vaccinated in September in satisfaction of that mandate, Mr. Fitzgerald said it is his impression that state officials believe the same thing will happen now and staff members will get the booster in the final hours. But Mr. Fitzgerald is not convinced.
“Back in September, our hospital staffs were like 95% vaccinated. There was a 5% group that just refused and they left. Now, we’re up to 35 and 40% that are not boosted,” he said.
The reasons for resisting COVID booster shots are also different, he said, often ranging from mandate-fatigue and having opportunities to work in places without booster mandates, to doubt that vaccines are necessary especially for those who have had COVID.
“I do think that health care workers are starting to walk and reconsider whether they really want to be in health care, especially (facilities like hospitals and nursing homes) or in ancillary services working in hospitals,” Mr. Cayer said.
He noted that because private health care providers did not fall under the state’s mandate, those providers who were supplying services on hospital campuses can no longer do so without being vaccinated and now, boosted, and opted not to be vaccinated causing an interruption in the services provided to communities.
When Mr. Fitzgerald was asked what would happen if all of the hospitals in the state refused to follow the mandate, Mr. Fitzgerald said he doesn’t know.
“The state has the ability to shut things down and fine people, but you still need health care delivered in communities,” he said. “What has been discussed is that the hospital CEOs’ number one priority is patient safety so if it comes down to a decision between a regulation from the Department of Health and patient safety, they are obligated to make sure the patients are safe.”
For Mr. Cayer — who made what he said was a difficult decision to “pause” the health system’s maternity service when a large number of the department’s nursing staff resigned in protest of the COVID vaccine mandate — his dedication to ensuring patients safety has had him second guessing and giving new thought to how it can be handled on Monday.
“There probably isn’t a day that goes by when I don’t think, should I have defied the (vaccine) order? Because women’s health in this county has been harmed by the closure of the maternity service. What did it accomplish?” Mr. Cayer said, acknowledging the likelihood that there could have been significant internal spread of COVID and more hospitalizations without the vaccines. “But was it the right answer?”
Having to lay off a substantial number of staff members on Monday would make an “unsafe environment” for patients, Mr. Fitzgerald said, so the conversation among health facility leaders about how to handle the situation is ongoing.
