POTSDAM — A nurse midwife has opened a birth center in downtown Potsdam that she says is in response to a north country “maternity desert” created due to several local hospitals having closed their maternity units.
Sunday W. Smith is a New York state certified nurse midwife who now owns and operates Midwife Sunday Wellness and Birth Center at 121 Market St. She mostly serves clients in St. Lawrence, Franklin, Clinton, Essex and Hamilton counties.
Before opening her business, she says the sheer number of regional births she was being asked to aid “was going to cause me to miss babies.”
“I had to either turn them down, or build a place for them to come. So that’s what I did,” said Ms. Smith, who just recently helped deliver her 400th baby in New York.
“It’s been a bumpy ride. COVID caused people to reconsider where they think a baby is supposed to be born. Then there’s the maternity desert caused by the closure of these labor and delivery units,” she said, referencing hospitals in Massena, Malone and Lowville.
Her Potsdam business has three birthing suites, a birth tub and a spa shower.
“They deliver right here,” Ms. Smith said. “There’s freedom of movement, lots of touch, lots of massage.”
Although she doesn’t have epidural or IV painkillers, “that doesn’t mean we don’t have means to minimize your pain.” She said she tries to manage the pain of each birth based on how a person’s body responds to being in labor, details she works out case by case. She also offers nitrous oxide for pain management.
Originally from the Virginia/North Carolina area, Ms. Smith said she got her start delivering babies in Indianapolis, but she didn’t agree with the way that hospital system treated birth-givers, for example, not allowing them to eat or drink while in labor.
“I just couldn’t do the ‘our house, our rules’ anymore … that takes away mama’s autonomy,” Ms. Smith said. “Let’s let mama get nourishment, something to recharge her batteries … there are many examples I’m doing things a little bit differently because that’s how my laboring people want me to do them.”
She says her practice is primarily for healthy, low-risk pregnancies. Those that are unhealthy or high-risk, she recommends they go to a hospital.
“The low-risk, healthy family who want an autonomous, low-tech, high-touch experience, this is a great choice for them.”
She says she doesn’t consider body mass index alone as a definitive measure of whether a pregnant person is healthy or unhealthy. She’s more concerned with other health conditions, things like blood sugar levels, blood cell count or other factors. Her own past experience with pregnancy and birth is a big influence on how she evaluates her clients’ health.
“I know how I was treated as an older, chubby woman in the mainstream health care system, and that was not okay with me. They said I was ‘too old and too fat’ to have a baby,” Ms. Smith said. “I wanted the Earth to open up and swallow me. It seemed so unkind and unfair from a service industry.”
Ms. Smith takes most major insurances, including New York state Medicaid. For the uninsured, she offers her services on a sliding scale.
“Sometimes they can’t afford the minimum cash price, so we do a sliding scale fee for uninsured clients. Otherwise, what’s our take-home message? It’s an elite service for the wealthy,” Ms. Smith said.
