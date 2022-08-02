POTSDAM — A nurse midwife has opened a birth center in downtown Potsdam that she says is in response to a north country “maternity desert” created due to several local hospitals having closed their maternity units.

Sunday W. Smith is a New York state certified nurse midwife who now owns and operates Midwife Sunday Wellness and Birth Center at 121 Market St. She mostly serves clients in St. Lawrence, Franklin, Clinton, Essex and Hamilton counties.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.