Nurses union: hospitals lax on retention

Canton-Potsdam Hospital, 50 Leroy St., Potsdam. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times

POTSDAM — The union representing north country nurses says hospitals aren’t doing enough to entice nurses to stay. Members criticized local hospital takeovers by larger out-of-area health networks, saying they create conditions that could lead to worsening health for patients.

New York State Nurses Association officials and members spoke out during a Zoom conference in which they called out the hospitals for cutting local services, sometimes forcing patients to go to a central hub, some as far away as Burlington, Vermont. NYSNA held the session amid contract negotiations that members say aren’t going well.

