Minimum wage to rise for care aides

STATEN ISLAND — The state Department of Labor announced on Thursday a minimum wage increase for home care aides to $17 per hour in New York City, Long Island and Westchester, and $15.20 per hour for the remainder of New York state.

“We know how valuable our home care aides are, especially with the shortages we’re currently seeing,” said New York State Department of Labor Commissioner Roberta Reardon. “This minimum wage increase will ensure home care aides are well paid and able to support themselves and their families, which will help attract more people to the profession. Overall, this will ensure better worker retention and patient care.”

