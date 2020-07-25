OCO Cancer Prevention Program partners with Oswego County to promote sun safety

OSWEGO COUNTY – Summer has not been canceled! Warm weather, sunshine, and fresh air abounds. It’s time to get outside and enjoy nature, and in Oswego County one of the best places to do so is Camp Zerbe.
Located at 253 State Route 104 in Williamstown Camp Zerbe is 542-acre park that features an interpretive nature center, a pavilion, a playground, a picnic area and a lodge. Camp Zerbe is open to public daily from dawn to dusk.
“There’s a lot to do at Camp Zerbe,” said Coordinator of Recreation and Youth Development Zach Grulich. “People visit Camp Zerbe to enjoy the outdoors. Whether it’s to have a picnic with family and friends, explore our nature trails, fish, canoe or kayak in Lake Lorraine, attend an event in the Patrick “Paco” Malone Meeting Center, or just enjoy a relaxing day in the sun. It’s the perfect spot to spend a summer’s day.”
With summer underway, and so many anxious to get out of the house, Oswego County Opportunities (OCO) Cancer Prevention in Action program reminds people that it is important to practice sun safety when enjoying summer activities.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) skin cancer is the most common cancer in the United States. Exposure to ultraviolet (UV) radiation in sunlight causes nearly all skin cancer cases. The risk for skin cancer can be greatly reduced when certain precautions are practiced.
OCO’s Cancer Prevention in Action program focuses on educating community members on what they can do to prevent cancer. During the summer months practicing sun safety is the best way to prevent skin cancer. To help spread that message OCO’s Cancer Prevention in Action program reached out to the Oswego County Parks and Recreation Department to establish protocols for sun safety in each of its parks.
“Hundreds of people visit Camp Zerbe and other Oswego County parks throughout the summer,” said Coordinator of Community Health for Oswego County Opportunities, Leanna Cleveland. “Partnering with the county to establish a sun safety policy was a perfect fit for us. Unless the heat is oppressive many us don’t realize just how much our skin is being exposed to sunlight. Without paying attention to sun safety sunburn can happen quickly. Even on cloudy or hazy days unseen ultraviolet sun rays can cause unexpected sunburn resulting in lasting damage that could lead to skin cancer later in life.”
With the safety of visitors and staff in mind Cleveland worked with Grulich and Executive Director of the Oswego City-County Youth Bureau Brian Chetney to establish a sun safety policy that upon approval from the County Legislature could be implemented in all of the county’s parks.
“When Leanna approached us regarding the importance of sun safety in our parks we thought it was an excellent idea,” said Chetney. “It was a pleasure working with Leanna and Zach to create our sun safety policy and demonstrate our commitment to promoting sun safe practices to visitors and staff.”
Through signage and verbal reminders visitors are encouraged to follow the following sun safety tips:
• Wear sunglasses that protect 100% of the sun’s UVA and UVB rays;
• Seek shade when needed;
• Wear full brimmed hats;
• Wear long sleeve shirts and long pants when exposed to long periods of sun;
• Apply full-spectrum (UVA & UVB) sunscreen (SPF 15 or greater) to exposed skin 30 minutes before going outside in the sun;
• Play in shaded areas, when practical; and
• Seek shade when outside in the sun.
Recognizing that the use of sunscreen is a key factor in preventing sunburn OCO’s Cancer Prevention in Action program has provided Camp Zerbe with two sunscreen dispensers and will keep Camp Zerbe supplied with sunscreen all summer long. There portable dispensers ensure that visitors and staff at Camp Zerbe will have access to sunscreen free of charge whenever needed.
“We are very appreciative of the input we received from Brian and Zach, their enthusiasm for this project and for acknowledging how important sun safety is,” said Cleveland. “The Cancer Prevention in Action program focuses on policies that serve as catalysts for environmental changes. Sun safety is paramount in preventing skin cancer and melanoma and we are happy to be partnering with Oswego County on its sun safety policy and providing them with dispensers and sunscreen to help protect visitors and staff at its parks.”
Oswego County Opportunities is a subcontractor of the St. Lawrence Health Initiative to deliver the Cancer Prevention in Action grant locally in Oswego County. To learn more about the Cancer Prevention in Action Program, which is supported with funds from the state of New York, visit takeactionagainstcancer.com.
