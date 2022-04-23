OCO Cancer Services’ free cancer screenings making a difference

FULTON - For individuals that have been diagnosed with cancer, or wish to take the necessary precautions to help prevent cancer, Oswego County Opportunities (OCO) Cancer Services program of the North County is a vital source of information and support.
In the fall of 2020 Maureen Zehr received a call that would have a profound effect on her life.
“When our program expanded to cover more counties throughout the North Country we began contacting the clients we absorbed,” explained Program Specialist/Case Manager Chris Wallace. “Maureen, who was on the list of clients due for screenings, was contacted by our Program Assistant Heather Bergman, and reminded that it was time for her annual mammogram. Once Maureen’s eligibility for the program was confirmed Heather and I set out to ensure that she received the screenings she needed and made arrangements for Maureen to have a mammogram at Lowville Hospital.”
The results of Zehr’s mammogram led to considerable consternation and anxiety.
“The doctors told me that there were some concerns regarding the results of my mammogram and ultrasound,” explained Zehr. “They suggested that I seek further diagnostic testing from a specialist. It was a scary time. I didn’t know who to turn to and I wasn’t sure what to do next. Heather and Chris assured me that they would assist in finding the answers and resources that I needed. With Heather and Chris’ knowledge and communication skills it was easy to develop a trusting relationship with them.”
With the Cancer Services Program’s large network of healthcare providers Zehr had several facilities to choose from, one of which was Elizabeth Wende Breast Care (EWBC), which has a satellite location in Carthage.
“I had heard good things about Elizabeth Wende Breast Care from friends, as well as staff at the Lowville Hospital,” said Zehr. “With that in mind, I was confident that Heather and Chris’ recommendation of Elizabeth Wende Breast Care, was the perfect choice. It was an even better choice when I discovered that the main office for Elizabeth Wende Breast Care is in Rochester. With my daughter and two grandsons living in the Rochester area I was more than happy to travel to that location!”
At Elizabeth Wende Breast Care, Zehr met with specialists that reviewed her prior testing and confirmed that there was cause for concern and were pleased that she was encouraged to seek further testing. Procedures including 3D mammography and ultrasound were performed, and doctors determined there were no breast concerns. Yearly screening mammograms were recommended.
With Zehr’s testing at EWBC complete, Bergman reached out to her and offered her the opportunity to speak with one of OCO’s clinical staff if she would like a further explanation of the results and answer any questions she may have. Additionally, the Cancer Services Program offered Zehr access to case management services, assistance with any needed medical appointments, and other support.
“I can’t say enough about how great my experience with the Cancer Services Program of the North Country has been,” added Zehr. “Chris and Heather helped me immensely. There was phenomenal communication from the get go. I was scared. I did not know what to do or where to go next, but Heather and Chris made me feel at ease and helped me through it all; from medical references to healthcare insurance questions and follow-up services, they were caring, considerate and willing to help.”
“Maureen’s story is a perfect example of the work that the Cancer Services Program does,” said Wallace. “Working in conjunction with our partnering healthcare professionals we provide potentially life-saving services such as breast, cervical and colorectal cancer screenings, emotional support, and other resources to men and women that are uninsured or under-insured.”
For more information on the Cancer Services Program of the North Country call 315-592-0830; follow them on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/oco.free.cancer.screenings, or visit www.oco.org.
