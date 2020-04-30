OCO health insurance navigators available to assist consumers with accessing benefits

FULTON - In light of the COVID-19 public health emergency to further protect the public health of New Yorkers, NY State of Health, together with the New York State Department of Financial Services (DFS), announced that New York will make a special enrollment period available to New Yorkers during which eligible individuals will be able to enroll in insurance coverage through NY State of Health, New York’s official health plan marketplace, and directly through insurers. NY State of Health, DFS, and New York state health insurers are taking this action due to the exceptional nature of the public health emergency posed by the COVID-19 so that individuals do not avoid seeking testing or medical care for fear of cost.
Uninsured New Yorkers may apply for coverage through NY State of Health by phone at 855-355-5777, or directly through insurers between now and May 15. If people lost employer coverage, they must apply within 60 days of losing coverage. Because of a loss of income, New Yorkers may also be eligible for Medicaid, the Essential Plan, subsidized Qualified Health Plans or Child Health Plus. Additionally, as directed by Governor Cuomo, all New York insurers will have waived cost-sharing for a COVID-19 testing.
“Ensuring access to affordable and quality medical care for all New Yorkers is a top priority during this state of emergency,” said Superintendent of Financial Services Linda A. Lacewell. “Under Governor Cuomo’s leadership, we have established a special enrollment period, providing uninsured New Yorkers an opportunity to select a New York State health insurance provider to access diagnostic testing and care they may need.”
Oswego County Opportunities (OCO) has five trained health insurance navigators available to assist consumers as they look for health coverage options through the marketplace. “Our navigators work with consumers to ensure that the person provides all of the necessary documents and accurate information so that the navigator can successfully complete the application, keep track of status, and walk the person through the process so that they are granted the insurance that they qualify for based on income and other requirements. Best of all our health insurance navigator service is completely free!” said OCO Coordinator of Community Health Leanna Cleveland.
“With a pandemic spreading through the U.S., it’s important to ensure that healthcare is available to everyone who needs it,” said NY State of Health Executive Director, Donna Frescatore. “This special enrollment period will provide New Yorkers with another opportunity to sign up for high-quality, affordable health insurance.”
While normally done in person, at this time OCO’s health insurance navigators are practicing “social distancing” and will be completing phone applications with folks. For more information call OCO Health Insurance Navigators at 315-342-0888 Option 8 to speak with a navigator and schedule a telephone appointment.
In addition to the extended enrollment period Governor Andrew Cuomo announced that through June 1, consumers and businesses experiencing financial hardship due to COVID-19 may defer paying premiums under individual and small group commercial health insurance plans.
Through June 1, individual and small group commercial health insurance plans will be required to continue to pay claims for consumers and businesses that are suffering financial hardship because of the pandemic and cannot pay their premiums. During this period, health plans will not report late payments to credit rating agencies, and will work with individuals to help them transition to new coverage, if appropriate.
OCO provides 50-plus services that people can access safely and securely. Check the website for updates on program schedules and community resources to help people get through this difficult time: https://www.oco.org/covid-19-updates Call their hotline 1-877-342-7618 9 a.m.–5 p.m. Monday through Friday for assistance with basic needs.
