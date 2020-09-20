OFA offers help on Medicare open enrollment process

OSWEGO COUNTY - Oswego County residents who would like assistance navigating the Medicare open enrollment process may call the County Office for the Aging weekdays at 315-349-3484. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, all appointments are being conducted over the phone. OFA is not able to accommodate walk-in clients.
Medicare Open Enrollment is Oct. 15 through Dec. 7. During open enrollment, Medicare beneficiaries can compare 2021 health and prescription plans, choose to switch plans to be effective Jan. 1, or do nothing and stay with the current plan.
“Our goal is to protect the health and safety of our residents while still assisting them in the best way possible during the Medicare open enrollment process,” said Sara Sunday, director of the Office for the Aging. “Phone appointments will allow OFA to continue to assist our clients by providing information and assistance while reviewing their insurance options available in 2021.”
OFA has two insurance counsellors to assist with questions. Appointment spaces are limited and will fill quickly.
To avoid frustration when OFA insurance counsellors are unavailable, Sunday offered the following suggestions:
· If happy with a plan, review the annual notice of change provided by the plan. If the plan continues to meet ones needs, do nothing and be automatically enrolled for the coming year.
· Call 1-800-Medicare (1-800-633-4227). A Medicare representative will review the plan and assist people if they wish to make a change.
· People can be placed on an overflow list submitted to Medicare to return a call.
“COVID 19 has changed the way services are provided and how business is conducted. Please know the Office for the Aging continues to be here to help the seniors of Oswego County while trying to keep them safe,” added Sunday.
To schedule a phone appointment, call the Oswego County Office for the Aging weekdays at 315-349-3484 or 1-800-596-3200, ext. 3484 or email at OFA@oswegocounty.com. Walk-ins will not be accepted.
