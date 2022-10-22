OGDENSBURG — When someone is diagnosed with breast cancer, the Ogdensburg Breast Health Center, part of the Richard E. Winter Cancer Center at Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center is standing by to quickly work with and treat the patient.
Director Jessica Morley said early detection is important. No age is immune to the potential of having breast cancer, she said.
“The best thing to do is to get your mammogram yearly as scheduled,’ she said.
Self-examinations can also be done. Both breasts should be checked each month, feeling for any lump, thickening, hardened knot, or any other breast changes.
“There’s a quick Google search and you can figure it out, or you can find out all kinds of resources on how to do it. The American Cancer Society has really great resources, and they’ll show you step-by-step exactly how to go through the motions to check yourself. They usually recommend doing it in the shower,” Ms. Morley said.
Anyone who is diagnosed with breast cancer can visit Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center to follow up with representatives at the Breast Health Center.
“If you come to Claxton-Hepburn, we have a multi-disciplinary clinic specifically for breast cancer,” Ms. Morley said.
If a self-examination or mammogram detects something, a biopsy would be done on the area.
“If it comes back with cancer, the surgeon will usually call me at that point and let them know that they need to set up an appointment in the multi-disciplinary clinic,” she said.
Once the pathology is back and the breast cancer diagnosis is confirmed, the patient is set up for an appointment with a surgeon within a couple of days to talk about what surgical options are available.
“You meet with the radiation oncologist if radiation is going to be part of your treatment plan, and he goes over exactly what that entails, what the side effects are, how radiation works. Then you meet with the medical oncologist to talk about whether or not you’re going to need any sort of treatment, which some people do, some people don’t. It’s really very case-specific,” Mrs. Morley said. “All of that is within a couple days of finding out you have cancer, so there’s not a huge wait, sitting around and wondering what’s going on. You get all the answers right then and there.”
She said surgery is scheduled for within a week and following healing from surgery, patients come back to the cancer center and start the next phases of their treatment.
“I can’t imagine there’s anything worse than hearing it and then having to wait weeks to find out what the next steps are. So, we really make it a priority to have you back in as quickly as possible. The average wait time is maybe two to three days to get back in and get an appointment. It all happens right there,” she said.
The treatment is dependent on the pathology of the tumor.
“For the most part, most people end up having a surgery of some sort, either a lumpectomy or a mastectomy. Depending on what surgery they have determines whether or not they need radiation. If you have a lumpectomy, it’s almost guaranteed that you’ll have radiation, assuming other factors aren’t applied. If you have a mastectomy, you don’t need radiation, and then the chemotherapy versus long-term endocrine therapy versus no medication is determined by the overall tumor size, whether or not it’s spread, and the pathology of the tumor,” Ms. Morley said.
She said a high risk navigator is available at the Breast Health Center. That individual focuses on the population would be considered high risk for being diagnosed with breast cancer at some point in their lifetime. That monitoring process starts once an individual has a mammogram.
“You’re asked questions that tell us whether or not you would potentially be high risk. Then, she follows those patients very closely. They get yearly mammograms as well as a yearly MRI, and they’re followed much more closely with one of our oncologists right from the start. That way, if they are going to get it, we catch it as quickly as possible. That’s why it’s important to make sure you stay up on your yearly screening because the sooner we can catch it, the more likely that we can fix it,” she said.
The Breast Health Center is located in the same area where individuals go to get a mammogram, “which makes it easier for people because they know exactly where they’re going, and all of the doctors come to the same spot. You go into one room, and you can bring your family members with you, and all of the doctors come to you so you’re not trying to go to several different locations to get your appointments. It all happens right here,” Ms. Morley said.
For more information, call 315-393-2314.
