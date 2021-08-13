OGDENSBURG — When an assessment was done on health care needs for those with Medicaid and Medicare in Ogdensburg and the surrounding communities, it was determined that the area needed help.
That’s where the Community Health Center of the North Country, 102 Ford St., Ogdensburg, came into play.
A federally qualified health center, with locations not only in Ogdensburg but Canton, Malone and Gouverneur, they receive federal funding to enhance the provision of primary care services to under-served communities, regardless of a patient’s ability to pay, through the use of sliding fee discounts.
This week, the Ogdensburg facility is celebrating National Community Health Center Week.
Ogdensburg’s health center opened in phases, with primary care opening in January of 2020, dental suites in June of 2020 and the behavioral health and substance use wing opening in December of 2020. The building was purchased in late 2014 and the renovation and building project didn’t begin until 2018. By the end of 2019, it was completed, according to Ray Babowicz, director of Communications, Government Relations, and Marketing.
Its goal is to provide quality, affordable and comprehensive health care to all members of the community by having primary, dental, behavioral eye care and pediatric services all in one location, according to Babowicz.
“Being integrated providers allow Community Health Center care teams to very efficiently coordinate all aspects of your care. If your primary care doctor needs to discuss something with your dentist, your eye doctor, or your counselor, that can happen very quickly. We call it a ‘warm hand-off’ since everyone is located within the same building. Think of it as a tightly woven medical campus,” said Babowicz, “A healthy body has many parts, and there is no doubt a healthy body needs a healthy mind and a heathy mind needs a healthy body.”
He adds that living in rural areas like the North Country, transportation can be very challenging for some people, even though all four locations are on the St. Lawrence County Transportation bus route.
“Having the ability to do more with less travel is a great option. Furthermore, our model is based on integration and this leads to better collaboration between individual members of your care team,” he said.
Babowicz said that the project began after a community needs assessment was completed, clearly showing a need in Ogdensburg and surrounding areas for their services.
“Now, this does not take away from the great care already available from other providers such as Claxton, they do a great job. However, the need far surpasses the capacity of any one provider, especially amongst the Medicaid and Medicare populations,” he said.
Besides having a variety of services in one location, Babowicz said that there is another reason why the health center is so valuable to patients.
“Over 50 years ago, the nation developed the system of Community Health Centers to make sure a safety net existed so anyone, regardless of what insurance they had, regardless of one’s income, could have access to care. This of course meant sustainability had to be part of the model,” Babowicz said, adding “Community Health Centers may be non-profit, but you can’t operate at a loss and keep the doors open. So we are fortunate to have access to Federal funding allowing us to see patients from all walks of life, and this funding has had vast bi-partisan support for over five decades now. If you’re looking for a smart expenditure of your tax dollars, I would say this is a great example, the return on the investment is astronomical.”
Babowicz said that Community Health Center are playing a larger and larger role in providing care to all members of communities across the North Country, New York and the nation as a whole.
“They are located in areas of high need, provide comprehensive services, and I can’t stress enough, are open to everyone. Across the U.S. more than 30 million people now receive care at a Community Health Center; across New York State, approximately 2.3 million people receive their care from a Community Health Center team and here in the North Country, we saw well over 12,500 people in 2020. That’s a pretty impressive impact on our communities for a pandemic year,” he said.
Babowicz feels that the Community Health Center is “uniquely positioned” to work with other health care providers and community-based organizations to make the Ogdensburg area as healthy as possible.
That’s done by not only concentrating on the patient’s visits to a doctor but through supporting other important things like safe housing, food security, educational opportunities, and adequate transportation.
“These things are all critical to someone’s health. A community needs to be healthy to achieve economic success. We want to be part of the solution for the residents of this area,” said Babowicz.
For more information on the Community Health Center of the North Country, check out their website at www.chcnorthcountry.org or call 315-713-9350.
