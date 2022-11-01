Ogdensburg doctor closes Congress Street practice

OGDENSBURG — Dr. Federico Loinaz has announced the immediate closure of his practice at 1231 Congress St., Ogdensburg.
“It is with great regret that we must announce the sudden and immediate closure of Dr. Loinaz‘s practice. He truly cared deeply for all his patients and always went above and beyond to meet their needs,” an announcement from Dr. Loinaz and his staff reads. “Please be patient with us as we will be calling all his patients in the coming days with guidance with their health care needs.”
