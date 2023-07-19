Ogdensburg moves forward with lead service line inventory project

The Ogdensburg Department of Public Works, 901 Champlain St. City officials are hoping that DPW’s knowledge of lead service lines in its water system will help trim some of the costs associated with the $2.7 million inventory. Matt Curatolo/Watertown Daily Times

OGDENSBURG — The city is moving forward with a project to find out where lead piping still exists in its water system.

At a special meeting Monday, City Council authorized interim City Manager Andrea L. Smith to accept a Bill Infrastructure Law: Lead Service Line Replacement (BIL-LSLR) grant award from the state’s Environmental Facilities Corp. of up to $2 million and BIL-LSLR interest-free financing up to $688,300 to complete the city’s lead service line inventory.

