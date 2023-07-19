OGDENSBURG — The city is moving forward with a project to find out where lead piping still exists in its water system.
At a special meeting Monday, City Council authorized interim City Manager Andrea L. Smith to accept a Bill Infrastructure Law: Lead Service Line Replacement (BIL-LSLR) grant award from the state’s Environmental Facilities Corp. of up to $2 million and BIL-LSLR interest-free financing up to $688,300 to complete the city’s lead service line inventory.
Smith said that the city, like other municipalities across the state, is required to have the lead service line inventory completed by Oct. 16, 2024.
An engineer will be hired to perform the work on the city-wide water system and identify where any lead pipes still exist, according to Smith.
“To identity lead in the main lateral, anything in our distribution system,” Smith said, adding that the engineer would be reviewing plans as well as perform on-site inspections to make their determinations.
While the cost has been budgeted for $2,688,300, Smith told City Council that it’s a top-end estimate and they are hopeful it will come in below that mark.
“Public works does have some knowledge of where we do have lead and where we expect not to have lead,” Smith said. “So we are hoping it does come in below the $2.7 million.”
The city was informed of the grant award by a letter dated June 30 from the state Department of Health.
According to the Department of Health’s website, this is the first of two BIL-LSLR projects. The first is to create an inventory while the second is to replace those lead lines. The projects stem from recent legislative action and the recent passing of the Lead Pipe Right to Know Act.
The Department of Health states that drinking water can be one of a number of sources of lead exposure.
“Service pipes that contain lead can corrode, causing lead to enter drinking water. This occurs especially where the water has characteristics such as high acidity or low mineral content that corrode pipes and fixtures. Corrosion also occurs often in brass or chrome‐plated brass faucets and fixtures with lead solder causing significant amounts of lead to leach into the water, especially hot water,” the website reads.
