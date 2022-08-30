OGDENSBURG — A $5.2 million apartment project at a former city elementary school by Step by Step has created 20 units of supportive housing for adults with mental illness who have experienced homelessness.
The apartments are at the former Lincoln Elementary School, 1515 Knox St., which was purchased by Step by Step in 2018. Step by Step Inc., 103 Ford St., is a nonprofit community organization that provides services and programs to people in recovery from mental illness.
A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held Monday and Gov. Kathleen C. Hochul announced the opening of what is being called the Lincoln School Apartment Project in a news release. A total of 18 studio apartments for single adults and two one-bedroom apartments for couples were created. An elevator and a new heating system were also installed. Support services are available including case management, self-help groups, health and wellness classes, independent living skills, home health care and benefit advisement.
“In New York state, we are committed to taking bold action to address the root causes of homelessness,” Gov. Hochul said in the release. “Today, we are transforming the lives of New Yorkers with mental illness who formerly experienced homelessness by giving them both a safe, stable place to live and access to supportive services. By connecting New Yorkers to both housing and the services they need, we are providing support to ensure residents at Lincoln School Apartments are able to thrive.”
Step by Step Executive Director David A. Bayne said that the project has taken a lot of “dedication and hard work from everyone involved.”
“Despite all of the obstacles, we are very grateful to be able to finally have 20 new affordable housing units available. It comes at a time when our community has never been more in need,” Mr. Bayne said.
The project was paid for with more than $4.7 million from the Homeless Housing and Assistance Program, which is administered by the New York State Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance. The project also received $440,000 from the Federal Home Loan Bank of New York’s Affordable Home Program and $10,000 from Community Bank N.A.
In addition, the New York State Office of Mental Health will provide $380,000 annually in operating funds for the supportive services through the Empire State Supportive Housing Initiative, as well as $100,000 in startup funding, according to the news release.
The stability provided by adequate housing with appropriate services is one of the most important components of the recovery process for people living with mental illness, according to Dr. Ann Marie T. Sullivan, commissioner of the state Office of Mental.
“Research has shown that secure housing has a positive impact on one’s ability to maintain good mental and physical health, and to become a vibrant member of your community. The Lincoln School Apartments will provide a stable living environment for homeless couples and individuals and offer them the vital support services they need to live full enriched lives,” she said.
Mr. Bayne said that there will be a grand opening ceremony and open house in the near future.
A $5.2 million apartment project at the former Lincoln Elementary School, 1515 Knox St., Ogdensburg, by Step by Step has created 20 units of supportive housing for adults with mental illness who have experienced homelessness. Provided photo
