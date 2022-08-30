Old school opens as new apartments

OGDENSBURG — A $5.2 million apartment project at a former city elementary school by Step by Step has created 20 units of supportive housing for adults with mental illness who have experienced homelessness.

The apartments are at the former Lincoln Elementary School, 1515 Knox St., which was purchased by Step by Step in 2018. Step by Step Inc., 103 Ford St., is a nonprofit community organization that provides services and programs to people in recovery from mental illness.

