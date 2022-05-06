OGDENSBURG - Os odontoideum is a medical term that most people had never heard of.
For Ashleigh M. and William J. “Corky” Graveline, it’s a term that they are now well acquainted with after their 8-year-old son, Everett W., a first-grader at Madill Elementary School, was diagnosed with the rare condition affecting his spine.
According to the Boston Children’s Hospital website at www.childrenshospital.org, “Os odontoideum is a rare condition of the cervical spine. It occurs when a separation occurs at the top of the spine. The tip of the second cervical vertebra is called the odontoid. In os odontoideum, the tip of the odontoid becomes separated from the remainder of the vertebra, which can lead to spinal instability.”
For the last several years, Everett’s parents didn’t know what was causing his headaches that eventually turned into migraines.
Or his general fatigue and the aching in his legs.
After multiple MRIs, the last captured the bottom of Everett’s skull and the top of his spine and the diagnosis of os odontoideum was determined.
He was immediately taken out of contact sports and gym classes and was referred to a spine surgeon.
A second opinion led the family to Boston Children’s Hospital where Everett eventually had surgery on April 5 with Dr. Daniel Hedequist performing the procedure.
“He had a posterier C1, C2 fusion and they used a bone graft from his hip,” said Mrs. Graveline, “He’s OK, some days are better than others. The first couple of weeks were pretty rough but I feel like we’re in a pretty good routine now. He’s pretty limited mobility-wise because of the restrictions after the procedure.”
Everett has to wear a hard cervical neck brace that cannot be taken off, except to be cleaned. He is being home-schooled for the rest of the year as well.
“His job the next several months is just to rest. Rest his body, rest his spine,” said Mrs. Graveline.
When asked if Everett will require any more surgeries, it’s too early to tell, according to his mother.
“I hope not, but it’s not off the table,” she said. This week, the family goes back to Boston Children’s Hospital for some imaging to take a look at the repairs made and “hope we see some bone fusion.”
Mrs. Graveline said that her son is in good spirits but it’s hard for him to watch his twin brother, Easton R., and his older brother, Mayson J., 10, doing activities that he can’t at this point like go to the park.
“It’s going to be a long couple of months,” she said.
Support for the family initially began from family, close friends and coworkers. As word of Everett’s condition spread, more people reached out to help.
“It’s pretty amazing,” said Mrs. Graveline, who said that once Everett’s story was on Facebook “the amount of community support we’ve had is incredible.”
There will be a jamboree on May 21 beginning at 3:30 p.m. at Hosmer’s Marina. A silent auction will run from 3:30-7:30 p.m. The funds raised will go towards travel costs for follow-up trips to Boston and Syracuse and for out-of-pocket medical expenses.
