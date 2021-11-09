WATERTOWN — In Jefferson County, public health officials counted another COVID-19-related death on Tuesday, bringing the county’s total COVID-19 death count to 118.
Jefferson County had no new patients hospitalized with the disease, and no new nursing home cases. There are 16 people hospitalized with COVID-19 across the county, and 22 nursing home residents with the disease. County health officials counted two new cases of the disease in assisted living homes.
There were 82 new cases reported in St. Lawrence County Tuesday. There are 495 active cases, with 20 people hospitalized.
In Lewis County, 14 new cases of COVID-19 were counted Tuesday, and the county’s seven-day positivity rate is 4%. There were six new cases of COVID-19 reported in Lewis County hospitals.
