WATERTOWN — One person in St. Lawrence County was reported to have died of COVID-19 complications Wednesday as the total number of positive virus cases in the tri-county area grew by 39.
The three-county region’s virus-related death toll rose to 205.
Jefferson County added 19 COVID cases to its total Wednesday, bringing the number of confirmed cases in the county to 5,911. No deaths were reported, while the county’s 14-day average positivity rate increased to 2.4%.
The county’s total number of recoveries from the disease caused by the virus increased by four, for a new total of 5,704.
Mandatory isolations in Jefferson County increased by 18 to 123. Hospitalizations decreased by three five patients from Monday, to two patients.
There are 85 people in precautionary quarantine, and 264 people are in mandatory quarantine.
Jefferson County has reported 82 virus-related deaths.
St. Lawrence County reported 11 new novel coronavirus cases Wednesday, which brings the county’s total number of confirmed cases since the onset of the pandemic to 6,545. One death was reported.
Three people in the county are hospitalized with the disease, unchanged from Tuesday.
There are currently 75 known active cases in the county, an increase of eight from Tuesday, and a total of 6,376 individuals have recovered from the disease and have been released from isolation.
To date, 253,779 virus tests have been administered in the county, according to data as of Tuesday from the state Department of Health.
St. Lawrence County has logged 94 virus-related deaths.
Lewis County reported nine new cases of COVID on Wednesday, bringing the county’s total number of confirmed cases since March 2020 to 1,923. No deaths were reported.
A total of 64 individuals are currently in isolation — an increase of six from Tuesday — one of whom is hospitalized with the disease, unchanged from Tuesday.
A total of 1,830 people have recovered from COVID in the county, an increase of three since Tuesday, resulting in 64 known active cases in the county. There are 195 people in quarantine.
Twenty-nine deaths from the virus have been reported in Lewis County.
The data comes from local county health departments.
