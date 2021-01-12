CANTON — One more coronavirus-related death at the Canton Rehabilitation and Senior Care facility has been recorded since Monday, according to a Tuesday update from United Helpers.
One of United Helpers’ two nursing homes in St. Lawrence County, the Canton site has logged 11 total fatalities related to COVID-19 since an outbreak began in November. One person remains hospitalized and 11 additional recoveries have been confirmed since Monday.
The 205 Canton-Madrid Road home, where 67 people currently reside, has recorded 149 cases since Nov. 29 — no increase from Monday.
A total of 69 people from the Canton site and 90 people from the Ogdensburg Rehabilitation and Senior Care facility have recovered from COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the novel coronavirus.
The Ogdensburg site, 8101 Route 68, has recorded zero new cases for the second day in a row, with the home’s 212 case count stagnating over the last week. One person remains hospitalized and 23 people have died since Thanksgiving.
Visitation at the Canton and Ogdensburg locations continues to be suspended.
