OSWEGO — Many industries have had to adapt their business model throughout the pandemic to ensure the safety of their staff and patrons. Healthcare is by far at the top of the list and the need to be creative, yet strategic to continue to provide safe care is critical.
With two convenient urgent care locations, Fulton Medical Center and Central Square Medical Center, Oswego Health has invested in software to allow patients the ability to schedule a reservation and wait from their home or vehicle and enter the centers when it’s their turn. The online check-in feature shares the expected wait time and text patients when it’s time to enter the facility.
“When you need non-emergency care such as cuts or wounds that may require stitches, sprains, strains or deep bruises, ear infections, insect bites or rashes, and your primary care physician is not available, our urgent care physicians, physician assistants, nurse practitioners, and nurses can care for you,” shared Kelly A. Montagna, RN, Director of Fulton and Central Square Medical Center. “We also offer on-site imaging and lab services and having this online check-in allows patients flexibility in their care.”
When it comes to non-emergency care, Oswego Health reminds the community that safety is their biggest priority and in addition to the online check-in, have implemented the following safety measures to keep you safe while you seek care at the Fulton or Central Square Urgent Care centers:
· Each Urgent Care Center has only one single point of entry and all individuals entering Oswego Health Urgent Care centers, including staff, will continue to be screened for COVID-19 symptoms.
· All individuals entering Oswego Health Urgent Care centers will be asked to wear a cloth mask. Patients may bring their own mask or may opt to wear one supplied by the health system.
· All medical staff will wear surgical masks and protective eye wear, as well as other necessary personal protective equipment (PPE), always when caring for patients.
· All waiting rooms have been redesigned to adhere to proper social distancing requirements.
· Extra cleaning and disinfection of high-touch, public surface areas will continue.
