Syracuse — The Onondaga County Health Department says 40 suspected drug overdoses occurred in a 48-hour period last week.
The overdoses happened on Syracuse’s North and West Sides, in Liverpool and Brewerton.
Some of the overdoses involved drugs sold in wax bags with a blue teddy bear stamped on them.
The information about the spike in overdoses comes from the Overdose Detection Mapping Application Program.
That program collects data from police agencies, fire departments, ambulance companies and hospitals. The program provides suspected overdose surveillance data to support public safety and public health efforts to respond to sudden increases in overdoses.
The data does not immediately confirm if any of the overdoses were fatal.
The health department said people who use street drugs should test them with fentanyl test strips.
Fentanyl is a very potent synthetic opioid involved in the majority of overdoses.
The health department said drug users also should have Narcan available. Narcan is a medication that can reverse overdoses.
