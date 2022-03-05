CANTON — St. Lawrence County’s first Opioid Treatment Program that dispenses methadone could open as soon as this spring, according to Jay S. Ulrich, director of the county Community Services Department, who updated legislators during Monday night’s Finance Committee meeting.
“We have a very tentative date of mid-May to open the Opioid Treatment Program,” Mr. Ulrich said. “It’s tentative because, due to COVID-19 and supply chain issues, there’s sometimes a hiccup.”
He said tentative holdups are doors, flooring and contracts with drug companies for supply.
“We need steel to replace the wood doors for security purposes, and the steel doors we were looking at were 12 weeks out, so we’re looking at other alternatives for that,” he said.
He added that the flooring needs to be redone as well.
One county contract is in place with a drug company to supply medication, he said, but other contracts are being sought to ensure the treatment program doesn’t run out of medication.
“One thing you do not want to have occur is running out of medication,” he said. “So we always have to keep medication in stock for the project.”
Mr. Ulrich said a new doctor will be brought on board to serve as medical director, with a tentative start date of April 25. He said the department also internally promoted a registered nurse with management and supervisory experience to serve as clinic manager.
“That will leave us one nurse for the clinic to backfill when she gets promoted,” he said.
During the meeting, county legislators unanimously voted to authorize a contract with NCC Systems for security equipment for the OTP, which will cost $23,393 and be paid for through a block grant program. Another grant from the Comprehensive Opioid, Stimulant, and Substance Abuse Site-based Program will finance the remaining balance which is not to exceed $16,557.
Mr. Ulrich said the security equipment includes an internet protocol, National Defense Authorization Act-compliant cameras, security doors outfitted with either pin-pad or swipe-card access, an intercom system, panic buttons for staff and three surveillance monitors.
He said this will all be tied into a security management system, which he described as “the brain of it all.”
Mr. Ulrich said the security equipment will take 60 days to install.
“We’re making progress,” he said. “We are anticipating and excited about getting this project underway.”
The OTP will be housed in the county Human Services Center, 80 Route 310 in Canton.
Mr. Ulrich has said in the past that it will offer a higher level of care for people with “severe” opioid use disorder — severe meaning daily intravenous drug users.
When the program starts, he anticipates starting with about 35 patients.
The OTP would allow for the dispensing of methadone in addition to Suboxone and Subutex, which the Human Services Center already provides. Methadone is a long-acting opioid used to treat chronic pain and dependence. In liquid, powder or tablet form, methadone reduces craving and withdrawal symptoms.
Those with substance use disorders may contact the Department of Community Services at 315-386-2167 for more information.
